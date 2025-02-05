Nick Kyrgios drops 3-word reaction as $6B-worth Celtics down leaders Cavaliers to narrow gap at the top in Eastern Conference

Nick Kyrgios reacted to the Boston Celtics clinching a huge win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and narrowing the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Aussie is a huge fan of the Celtics and has expressed his love for them many times in the past.

The current situation at the top of the Eastern Conference table has been enthralling, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, defending champion Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks contesting for the top spot. The top two went head-to-head in a crucial game but it was the Celtics, who came out on top to get an important 112-105 win over the table toppers, the Cavaliers, to narrow the gap.

Nick Kyrgios, whose love for basketball is no secret, took to Instagram to celebrate the win of his beloved $6 billion-worth Celtics (according to Forbes) by sharing the scoreline on his story and also wrote,

"We run it☘✅."

Kyrgios can often be seen sharing his support for his favourite club on social media and recently marvelled at Jayson Tatum's heroics against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the NBA Finals to lift an unprecedented 18th title and end their 16-year drought, Kyrgios called the triumph 'one of the happiest moments' of his life.

Not only does the Aussie celebrate the triumphs of his side, but he also makes his feelings known about tougher topics in basketball.

Nick Kyrgios delves into the difference between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Back in January, Nick Kyrgios broke down a key difference between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown where the former superseded the latter. Both men have been key aspects in the Celtic's recent success, however, the 29-year-old felt Brown didn't possess the same threat as Tatum when playing in a laid-back style of basketball.

"Jaylen can’t play the same laid back way Tatum does, he has to be more decisive with what he wants to do, when he has the same tempo and relaxed kinda dribble mindset he isn’t as dangerous- Tatum has the ability to hit more improvised shots."

Nick Kyrgios also opined on the shocking NBA trade between Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis which has shaken the sporting fraternity to its core. The trade meant that 25-year-old Doncic, who led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, would be traded to the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

On the tennis side, Kyrgios most recently competed at the Australian Open but was defeated in the opening round by Jacob Fearnley.

