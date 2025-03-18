Nick Kyrgios drops 5-word reaction as fans find a unique way to get a sneak peek at his Miami Open practice session

Nick Kyrgios reacted to fans getting creative and finding unique ways to get a peek at his Miami Open training session. The Aussie is looking to put his injury concerns behind him and find his first win in singles since his return to competition.

Kyrgios commenced training on the practice courts in Miami on Monday, March 17. Fans had come in to get a glimpse of the Aussie star. However, some other fans had to find more creative ways to get a peek.

One fan went down on one knee while the other stood on their thigh allowing them to peek over the tall chain-link fence surrounding the court. The fan on the top could even be seen recording a video or clicking an image of the session with their phone. The image of these fans was shared by Kyrgios on his Instagram Story with the caption:

"People doing anything to watch"

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os)

Kyrgios was sidelined for over two years due to a wrist injury. He underwent multiple surgeries and finally made his comeback this season to the pro tour. In his first event, the Brisbane International, he won a doubles match partnering Novak Djokovic but the duo lost in the second round.

In singles, he has been unable to pick up a win in three attempts this season. He was defeated by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Brisbane 7-6(2), 6-7(4), 7-6(3). At the Australian Open, he lost in straight sets to Britain's Jacob Fearnley. Most recently, at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Kyrgios had to retire mid-match due to his wrist injury flaring up.

Nick Kyrgios returned to training soon after Indian Wells heartbreak & extended an open invitation for doubles at Miami

Nick Kyrgios at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios did not take long before returning to training after his Indian Wells heartbreak. He shared an Instagram Story where he was seen training just days after being ousted from the BNP Paribas Open. Moreover, on his Story, he even requested Novak Djokovic to team up again for the Miami Open.

The Serb did not publicly reply to the request. Meanwhile, Kyrgios took his request to X and extended an open invitation to "light up" the event. He wrote:

"Miami dubs anyone? Let’s light the s--- up"

The draw for the Masters 1000 event has been released and ultimately, Kyrgios' name is not there for the doubles event. In the singles, he is set to face a qualifier and the winner of their match will face 22nd seed Karen Khachanov in the second round.

