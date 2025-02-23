Nick Kyrgios drops intrigued reaction to Tyrese Haliburton firing back at $10,000,000-worth NBA legend after scathing criticism

Nick Kyrgios' interest has been piqued by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's cryptic response to NBA icon Tim Hardaway Sr. Haliburton fired back after Hardaway Sr. delivered a scathing criticism of his game.

Ad

During an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Tim Hardaway Sr. shared his opinion on Haliburton and lashed out at the 24-year-old for trash talking. The five-time NBA All-Star also asserted that he would love to challenge Haliburton on the court because he felt the Pacers star was too arrogant.

Tyrese Haliburton was quick to respond to Tim Hardaway Sr.'s remarks, daring the Hall of Famer, who is worth $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, to reveal the "real reason" behind his animosity.

Ad

Trending

"Tell the world the real reason you feel this way, Tim," Haliburton posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Haliburton's response went viral, Nick Kyrgios joined New York Knicks star Josh Hart in dropping an intrigued reaction to the war of words.

"👀👀👀," he commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyrgios' interest in the NBA drama is unsurprising, given his love for basketball. The Australian often displays his allegiance to his favorite team, frequently wearing a Boston Celtics jersey during his training sessions. The 29-year-old even referred to the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA championship as "one of the happiest moments of his life."

Nick Kyrgios breaks down the difference between Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Nick Kyrgios- Source: Getty

With the Boston Celtics aiming to win their second consecutive NBA championship, Nick Kyrgios has been closely following their progress. While the Australian often displays his support for the Celtics, he criticized the team for playing out the "worst half" of the season during their 127-121 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in December last year.

Ad

Kyrgios recently also analyzed the difference between Celtics teammates Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown, pointing out that Brown needed to be more purposeful in his approach compared to Tatum's "laid-back" nature.

"Jaylen can’t play the same laid back way Tatum does, he has to be more decisive with what he wants to do, when he has the same tempo and relaxed kinda dribble mindset he isn’t as dangerous- Tatum has the ability to hit more improvised shots," Kyrgios posted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the tennis front, Nick Kyrgios made his comeback from injury at the 2025 Brisbane International, where he recorded a 7-6(2), 6-7(4), 7-6(3) loss to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his opening match. The Australian also entered the doubles competition with Novak Djokovic, but they were knocked out in the second round.

Kyrgios' campaign at the Australian Open also ended early, with Jacob Fearnley claiming a 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2) victory in their first-round clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback