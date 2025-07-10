Nick Kyrgios firmly disagrees with Serena Williams' ex-coach, who claims Alcaraz & Sinner are better than peak Federer, Nadal & Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios stuck with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - the Big 3 of tennis in their prime in comparison with current sensations Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The Aussie did not budge in the debate with Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou who picked the young talents over the veterans.

Ad

In a short clip posted by Mouratoglou on Instagram, the duo could be seen putting their points across over a dinner table.

"A hot debate with @k1ngkyrg1os: Are Alcaraz and Sinner stronger than Nadal, Djokovic and Federer at their peak? 🔥 What do you think?" Mouratoglou posted.

Ad

Trending

Mouratglou opened the conversation and referenced the finals of the 2025 French Open where Alcaraz prevailed over Sinner in a 5-set battle. He used it to highlight Alcaraz's fast-paced game that he believed was comparable to the Swiss maestro's.

"Its a lot faster and if you look at Alcaraz, his game, he can do everything that Roger was doing, everything. But faster. So that's my feeling. But ayways, I don't like to compare eras. You know tennis was there. Tennis is going to another level because it's always evolving."

Ad

However, the Aussie disagreed and shone light on the 14-time French Open champion's exceptional claycourt skills.

"So Patrick thinks that Alcaraz and Sinner are obviously better. I'm on the old guys, he's on the new guys. But I just don't think like Nadal on clay in his prime. I don't think Alcaraz and Sinner are better. I think Alcaraz would beat him sometimes, but I think Nadal would probably win 6 or 7 times out of 10 you know, on clay."

Ad

The chatter around 'old vs new' is likely to continue in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships where Novak Djokovic will clash with Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon SF showdown with Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 11. The Serb will be eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam title while Sinner will be looking for his fourth Grand Slam title.

Ad

Djokovic will come into the match after back-to-back 4-setters against Alex De Minaur and Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round and quarterfinals, respectively. He played down a potential injury scare from a slip in the quarterfinals and appears to be in top form going into the contest. The 7-time Wimbledon champion will also be looking to equal Roger Federer's record of most Wimbledon titles.

Jannik Sinner was almost derailed in the Round-of-16 by Grigor Dimitrov. Sinner was trailing by 2 sets when Dimitrov had an unfortunate injury that put him out of action. The Italian next defeated Ben Shelton in the quarterfials and will next meet Djokovic in a bid for his maiden Wimbledon title.

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 5-4 in Jannik Sinner's favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis