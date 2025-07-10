Nick Kyrgios firmly disagrees with Serena Williams' ex-coach, who claims Alcaraz & Sinner are better than peak Federer, Nadal & Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios stuck with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - the Big 3 of tennis in their prime in comparison with current sensations Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The Aussie did not budge in the debate with Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou who picked the young talents over the veterans.
In a short clip posted by Mouratoglou on Instagram, the duo could be seen putting their points across over a dinner table.
"A hot debate with @k1ngkyrg1os: Are Alcaraz and Sinner stronger than Nadal, Djokovic and Federer at their peak? 🔥 What do you think?" Mouratoglou posted.
Mouratglou opened the conversation and referenced the finals of the 2025 French Open where Alcaraz prevailed over Sinner in a 5-set battle. He used it to highlight Alcaraz's fast-paced game that he believed was comparable to the Swiss maestro's.
"Its a lot faster and if you look at Alcaraz, his game, he can do everything that Roger was doing, everything. But faster. So that's my feeling. But ayways, I don't like to compare eras. You know tennis was there. Tennis is going to another level because it's always evolving."
However, the Aussie disagreed and shone light on the 14-time French Open champion's exceptional claycourt skills.
"So Patrick thinks that Alcaraz and Sinner are obviously better. I'm on the old guys, he's on the new guys. But I just don't think like Nadal on clay in his prime. I don't think Alcaraz and Sinner are better. I think Alcaraz would beat him sometimes, but I think Nadal would probably win 6 or 7 times out of 10 you know, on clay."
The chatter around 'old vs new' is likely to continue in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships where Novak Djokovic will clash with Jannik Sinner.
Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon SF showdown with Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 11. The Serb will be eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam title while Sinner will be looking for his fourth Grand Slam title.
Djokovic will come into the match after back-to-back 4-setters against Alex De Minaur and Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round and quarterfinals, respectively. He played down a potential injury scare from a slip in the quarterfinals and appears to be in top form going into the contest. The 7-time Wimbledon champion will also be looking to equal Roger Federer's record of most Wimbledon titles.
Jannik Sinner was almost derailed in the Round-of-16 by Grigor Dimitrov. Sinner was trailing by 2 sets when Dimitrov had an unfortunate injury that put him out of action. The Italian next defeated Ben Shelton in the quarterfials and will next meet Djokovic in a bid for his maiden Wimbledon title.
The head-to-head between the two players stands at 5-4 in Jannik Sinner's favor.
