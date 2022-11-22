Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, shows off the pair's personalized Christmas decorations

Nick Kyrgios concluded his finest year on tour by losing in the group stage of the doubles tournament at the 2022 ATP Finals. He had partnered up with another Aussie in Thanasi Kokkinakis.

In singles, Kyrgios finished the year with a 37-10 win/loss record, which includes a run to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and a title in Washington, D.C. At the Australian Open in 2022, he and Kokkinakis also won their maiden Grand Slam in doubles.

Costeen Hatzi, Kyrgios' girlfriend, recently shared a couple of pictures of their customized Christmas decorations on her Instagram:

"Saw this bauble and immediately had to buy it."

Check out her Insta story below:

Cos (Costeen) and Nick 2022

Customized Christmas decorations

Kyrgios expressed his gratitude to Costeen Hatzi for her unwavering support in an interview, saying he was fortunate to be with her:

"Honestly I'm so lucky. She has managed to navigate through a lot of BS and continues to love me for me. But I have her back and only want to provide and share my time remaining with her."

Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and Dubai to play in two tournaments

Kyrgios is set to travel to Saudi Arabia and Dubai in December to participate in two tournaments

Nick Kyrgios is eager to travel to Saudi Arabia in December to participate in the Diriyah Tennis Cup with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Cameron Norre, Dominic Thiem, and Stan Wawrinka.

He recently stated:

"At the end of my outstanding season in 2022, I'm excited to play at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. I'm looking forward to getting to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and especially to having fun with the other players and showing the fans some really entertaining tennis."

The World Tennis League's Twitter account has expressed its delight at having Kyrgios play in the team event:

"He has won 7 ATP Tour singles titles, has reached the Wimbledon finals this year, and is one of the most widely talked about tennis players of our times. We are so happy and eager to see Nick Kyrgios thrive in the team atmosphere at the Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai."

Kyrgios responded by expressing his enthusiasm at participating in the inaugural tournament:

"LETS GOOOOO BABY."

Nick Kyrgios' squad lineup is formidable and includes players like Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open winner, WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, and India's Rohan Bopanna.

In the group round, the Australian will compete in singles matches against Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. This may be the perfect warm-up for the 2023 Australian Open.

