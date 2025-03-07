Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend pens heartfelt message after Aussie's emotional injury retirement at Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios' long-time girlfriend Costeen Hatzi sent words of encouragement the Aussie's way after his first-round retirement at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday (March 6). The social media influencer believes that the former World No. 13 will turn his fortunes around and get back to winning ways soon.

Kyrgios had previously been out of action from the ATP Tour for virtually two years due to a serious wrist injury that ultimately required surgery. The 29-year-old made his comeback earlier this year but has failed to win a singles match so far. The low point of his 2025 season came in Indian Wells this week, as his wrist injury flared up while he was trailing Dutch lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round by a set and a break.

Nick Kyrgios eventually threw in the towel at 6-7(7), 0-3 down, following which, he expressed disappointment with how his Indian Wells campaign ended. However, the Aussie's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi was proud of his efforts if her recent Instagram story is anything to go by.

The 24-year-old posted a video of Kyrgios' practice session for her followers to see later on Thursday. She wrote in the caption of the story that the hours he had put in rehabilitating his wrist wouldn't go to waste and that success would come soon enough.

"Proud of this guy. After a huge surgery and lots of time putting in the effort and work, he is back competing at the highest level. Its all a journey & you have to adapt. It will come and I believe in you - as do many other people," Costeen Hatzi wrote on her Instagram stories following Nick Kyrgios' first-round exit in Indian Wells.

Via Costeen Hatzi's Instagram stories

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been officially dating since 2021. During this time, the social media content creator, who has over 180,000 followers on Instagram, has been regularly spotted in her boyfriend's box at Majors and other big tournaments.

Nick Kyrgios doubtful for Miami Masters 2025 following wrist injury retirement

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, casted doubts over his 2025 Miami Masters participation during his post-match press conference on Thursday. The Aussie, who reached the semifinals at the tournament in 2016 and 2017, maintained that the timing of his wrist injury re-emerging wasn't "ideal" for his prospects of playing at the 1000-level event in Miami.

"I'll just keep looking forward and try and do the right thing. Obviously the time frame of Miami is not ideal, but, you know, I was scheduled to play that, so I will see how my wrist responds," Kyrgios told the media following his Indian Wells loss. "And if not Miami, I will keep looking forward. I can't keep looking back and being disappointed. Otherwise I don't know how much enjoyment I will have in that."

Kyrgios has now dropped all three of his singles matches on the ATP Tour thus far, exiting in the first round of the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and the Indian Wells Masters.

