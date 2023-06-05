Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to the disqualification of Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi from the 2023 French Open.

Doubles pair Kato and Sutjiadi were disqualified at Roland Garros after the former struck a ball at the end of a point that inadvertently hit a ball girl.

Many experts were outraged not because of the disqualification, but because opponents, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova, urged the chair umpire to disqualify Kato and Sutjiadi.

Nick Kyrgios reacted to the news on social media, reminding everyone that rules are meant to be followed. The Australian also added that nothing else could've been done for Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in that situation.

"All around the world, whether it be having people chanting your name, idolising you, getting booed at, it’s always going to be a factor in sport," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

"Why are we having so many people complain about it? Also, it’s not about the intent, if you a hit a ball at a kid it’s a default," he added.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios all around the world, whether it be having people chanting your name, idolising you, getting booed at, it’s always going to be a factor in sport. Why are we having so many people complain about it? Also, it’s not about the intent, if you a hit a ball at a kid it’s a default. all around the world, whether it be having people chanting your name, idolising you, getting booed at, it’s always going to be a factor in sport. Why are we having so many people complain about it? Also, it’s not about the intent, if you a hit a ball at a kid it’s a default. 😴

This isn't the first time that Nick Kyrgios has reacted to a player hitting someone with a ball. He also took to social media when Novak Djokovic got defaulted at the 2020 US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.

"Swap me for Jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for?" Kyrgios then wrote.

The Wimbledon 2022 finalist was also possibly close to being defaulted himself. The incident took place at the 2022 Australian Open when he casually smacked a volley into the ground and saw the ball bounce up and hit a boy watching in the stands.

"I saw it heading towards the kid and I thought: 'Oh no, I am getting defaulted'," Kyrgios said at the time.

Wide World of Sports @wwos



So he gives him his RACKET in a special moment.



- Live on 9Now Nick Kyrgios accidentally hit a kid in the crowd with a wayward shot...So he gives him his RACKET in a special moment. #AusOpen - Live on 9Now Nick Kyrgios accidentally hit a kid in the crowd with a wayward shot... 😳So he gives him his RACKET in a special moment. 👏❤️#AusOpen - Live on 9Now https://t.co/pZ4ooL7ljY

Nick Kyrgios missed the French Open 2023 due to an injury he sustained during robbery attempt

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios is yet to play in 2023 due to injuries, after having one of the best seasons of his career in 2022.

Many were expecting him to return around the 2023 French Open. However, the Australian was ruled out due to a weird injury he sustained during an incident where his Tesla was stolen and his mother was held up at gunpoint.

His agent, Daniel Horfstall, revealed that the injury in question was "a lacerated the side of his left foot.

"Last couple days have been rough... haven't slept much and battling a little. Appreciative of all the support," Nick Kyrgios wrote of the incident.

Kyrgios, who has not competed in an official ATP match since October 2022, is expected to return to action during the grass court season in June.

Poll : 0 votes