Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic's blockbuster duo becomes reason behind $9.2B-worth Bill Ackman and Aussie's future doubles plan

American hedge fund manager and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Bill Pulman recently revealed how his and Nick Kyrgios' plans to play doubles together in the future came about. The story started when the American reshared a point from one of Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic's doubles matches.

Kyrgios and Djokovic forged a blockbuster doubles pairing at the 2025 Brisbane International, and though their partnership only lasted two matches in the draw, the two men didn't fail to create amazing highlight reel moments. However, the Aussie didn't know then that his and the Serb's incredible tennis would catch the eyes of an American billionaire.

Nick Kyrgios recently announced via a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be teaming with Bill Ackman in the future at the futures level.

"@BillAckman & I have decided we will play doubles somewhere later in the year! See if we can win a round at the futures level!!! Any ideas where we should play?🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾😤😤😤😤."

The $9.2 billion-worth Ackaman (Via Forbes) reshared the Aussie's tweet and explained how this partnership came about. The American had reported an incredible point played by Kyrgios and Djokovic during their doubles match in Brisbane, which sparked a response from the Aussie, offering the billionaire a tennis lesson. After watching Ackman play, Kyrgios proposed a potential team-up.

"A fun story: I reposted an incredible @NickKyrgios @DjokerNole doubles point, and Nick replied with an offer of a tennis lesson. I DM’d him taking him up on the offer and sent him some practice and doubles match videos. He then proposed that we are going to play a futures together (and win). I signed on. I am going all-in on training beginning Monday when I am back from Spring Break. The bigger the crowd, the higher the probability we will win! We look forward to seeing you. The power of @X," Ackman tweeted.

The Aussie also received a lucrative offer from Novak Djokovic recently.

Nick Kyrgios responded to Novak Djokovic's offer to play doubles in Belgrade

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Brisbane International- Source: Getty

After teaming up with him in front of his home crowd in Brisbane, Novak Djokovic said he would want to team up with Nick Kyrgios, this time in front of his home crowd in Belgrade.

“I do really wish that we play another time [in] doubles. Later on this year we have a tournament in Belgrade, I’m planning to play it. I don’t know if he’s planning to come, so maybe, yeah, maybe we should slam it there.”

Nick Kyrgios was ready to take him up on his offer.

"I’m in partner ❤️," Kyrgios tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios is also putting his high tennis IQ to use as he recently revealed the crucial advice he gave Andy Murray to help Novak Djokovic's backhand.

