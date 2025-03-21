Nick Kyrgios drops 3-word reaction to Novak Djokovic's lucrative doubles offer

Nick Kyrgios responded to Novak Djokovic's desire to rekindle their doubles magic in the Serb's hometown, Belgrade. The two men, who have become really close friends in the last couple of years, teamed up for the first time earlier this year.

Ad

Though the two men initially didn't see eye to eye, Djokovic and Kyrgios forged a strong friendship when the latter publicly supported the former during his deportation saga in Australia in 2022. Since then, they publicly displayed their support for each other which culminated in a blockbuster doubles pairing in front of the Aussie's home crowd in Brisbane.

Both men are currently competing at the final Masters 1000 before the European clay swing, the Miami Open. Ahead of kicking off his campaign, the Serb expressed his desire to team up with Kyrgios again, but this time in front of his home crowd in Belgrade.

Ad

Trending

“I do really wish that we play another time [in] doubles,” he said. “Later on this year we have a tournament in Belgrade, I’m planning to play it. I don’t know if he’s planning to come, so maybe, yeah, maybe we should slam it there.”

Nick Kyrgios didn't need any second invitation as he quickly responded to the Serb's request:

Ad

"I’m in partner ❤️."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their outing at the Brisbane International kicked off with a thrilling 6-4, (4)6-7, 10-8 against Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies but they were ousted 2-6, 6-3, 8-10 in the second round by top seeds Nikola Mektić and Michael Venus. It is also worth noting that Kyrgios had also expressed his desire to team up with the Serb.

“I don’t think that’s ever an issue, the quality of tennis he has it in his hands" - Novak Djokovic on Nick Kyrgios

2025 Brisbane International: Day 4 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios clinched his first singles win in over two years in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open against Mackenzie McDonald. He came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic congratulated him on his win and confidently stated that tennis prowess was never an issue for Kyrgios.

Ad

“I congratulated him, I was glad for him because he’s had injuries and he was absent from the Tour, we know all the struggles. I think it’s his first win in a couple of years, so it’s great to see him back and playing well.

“I don’t think that’s ever an issue, the quality of tennis he has it in his hands. It’s just a matter of him being healthy, staying healthy and injury-free.”

Nick Kyrgios was beaten by 22nd seed Karen Khachanov in the second round, losing 7-6(3), 6-0. Meanwhile, Djokovic will kick off his campaign against Rinky Hijikata.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis