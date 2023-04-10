Tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios recently expressed his delight at basketball player Jayson Tatum becoming the first player in Boston Celtics history to average 30-plus points per game. The 25-year-old finished the 2022-23 season with 30.1 PPG, easily exceeding his previous career-high of 26.9 PPG.

In 1988, the great Larry Bird set the previous single-season point-per-game record for Boston with 29.9. However, the American's outstanding 2022-23 regular season propelled him to a historic milestone in Boston NBA history.

Taytum finished sixth in the NBA in per-game scoring but first in total scoring, edging out Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, who led the league in per-game scoring at 33.1 points per game.

In light of this, Kyrgios, a die-hard Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum fan, took to Instagram to praise the 25-year-old, writing:

"My boy," along with a clover leaf emoji signifying the Celtics logo.

Nick Kyrgios hints at early retirement, says he wants to enjoy family time

Nick Kyrgios recently hinted at an early retirement, claiming that he wanted to spend more time with his family. The Australian, who competed in the 2023 World Tennis League in Dubai alongside Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, had joked during the tournament that he would retire if he won a Grand Slam in 2023.

Kyrgios reiterated his stance in a recent interview with AAP, saying he doesn't see himself playing past the age of 30. The 27-year-old added that he wants to have a family by then and enjoy the fruits of his hard work.

"I wanted to have a family by then and enjoy family time and enjoy all the hard work I've put in. So if I have another couple years like this, I think then I would say goodbye. But that's still two-and-a-half years away, so let's see," he said.

When asked how he envisions his life at 37, Kyrgios said he pictures himself having a large family of four or five children and spending time in the Bahamas fishing.

"A big family, four, five kids, smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas, fishing maybe. I won't be working, though. I'm working enough now - in 10 years I won't be," he said.

The World No. 25 is currently recovering from a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open. It's unclear when or where he will return to the ATP Tour.

