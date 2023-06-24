Nick Kyrgios has responded to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ apology and clarification regarding his controversial comments about the Aussie that recently came to light during an episode of the Netflix docuseries Break Point.

The second part of Break Point featured Tsitsipas and Kyrgios' fiery Wimbledon 2022 clash. While their heated on-court exchanges created quite the stir, the Greek player’s comments calling the Aussie’s behavior “uneducated” and “NBA-like” added fuel to the fire. Tennis fans lashed out at the World No. 5 for the seemingly racist connotations.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, however, addressed the controversy on Friday, June 23, and issued an apology and clarification. Nick Kyrgios has now responded to the 24-year-old’s statement and has buried the hatchet.

Kyrgios acknowledged the intensity of their on-court battle last year and stated that it is difficult to find the proper composure going into the press conferences right after such high-octane matches.

"It was a very heated battle sometimes as players we go into these press conferences without digesting the match," he said. "We’ve had some crazy battles and I know deep down you like my brand of tennis. We are all good."

"It was a very heated battle sometimes as players we go into these press conferences without digesting the match," he said. "We've had some crazy battles and I know deep down you like my brand of tennis. We are all good."



“My remarks regarding Nick were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities”



“I deeply regret any hurt or offense my words may have caused”



Tsitsipas on Kyrgios/Basketball comment:

"My remarks regarding Nick were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities"

"I deeply regret any hurt or offense my words may have caused"

"Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words & the impact they may have"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios will contest upcoming Mallorca Open after Greek's apology

Tsitsipas and Kyrgios at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas has issued a lengthy apology after receiving backlash for his comments aimed towards Nick Kyrgios in Netflix’s Break Point.

The Greek stated that his comments were misinterpreted as racist. He clarified that he never intended to come off as such and doesn’t associate himself with discrimination.

“Some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios, insinuating racism where none exists,” Tsitsipas said. “I harbor no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention.”

The two-time Grand Slam runner-up further explained that his perspective was based on the Wimbledon runner-up’s on-court intensity.

“I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball,” he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas conveyed that he will be mindful of his words in the future and reiterated his beliefs of inclusivity and diversity.

"I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have. I firmly believe in promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity," the Greek said.

On the tennis front, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios will both be in action at the upcoming Mallorca Open. While the Aussie was already scheduled to play the tournament, defending champion Tsitsipas received a last minute wildcard to have a go at the title again this year.

