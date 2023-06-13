Nick Kyrgios reveals phone wallpaper, says girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is "pretty controlling over that"

Nick Kyrgios recently shared an interesting tidbit about his personal life, mentioning that his phone wallpaper features a picture of his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. He jokingly referred to Hatzi as being somewhat "controlling" when it comes to this.

Kyrgios has been out of action for almost 6 months due to a knee injury, causing his withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open. While fans had hoped to see him compete at the French Open, a foot injury further postponed his return.

However, Kyrgios is all set to make his comeback at the 2023 Boss Open. Ahead of the tournament, the Australian engaged in a fun "In my phone" challenge. During the session, he revealed that his phone wallpaper is of Hatzi.

"My wallpaper is my girlfriend. She's pretty controlling over that. If I change it off her, she gets a bit angry," Kyrgios said. "I guess she wants me to always remember that she's there watching and supporting and yeah, she always likes to be my wallpaper. I don't really have too much of a say in that."

Nick Kyrgios also divulged that British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is one of the most famous contacts in his phone.

"I don't know, I've got some tennis players in there... Okay, Gordon Ramsey, I guess. You know, we did a little TV show together, so it's coming to Australia." stated the 28-year-old.

He later tried to FaceTime Ramsey but the call was unattended. He joked that the Brit would have been "cooking lunch."

"It's face timing. I don't think he's going to pick up though. I'm not even expecting him to pick up. So, it's fine. No, he's not picking. He's probably cooking lunch," he said.

He also disclosed his Whatsapp profile picture, overall Uber rating, screen time, last song played on Spotify, and last food delivery order during the show.

Nick Kyrgios to face Yibing Wu in 2023 Boss Open 1R

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios will square off against Yibing Wu in the first round of the 2023 Boss Open on Tuesday, June 13. This will be their first ever meeting on the tour.

Kyrgios will hope to go deep into the tournament and get proper game time on grass ahead of Wimbledon. However, it will not be easy for the Australian who played his last singles tournament at the 2022 Japan Open.

Meanwhile, Wu was last seen in action at the French Open where he suffered a first round loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

