Nick Kyrgios ridicules non-professional American tennis players as survey suggests more than half believe they can beat a pro

Nick Kyrgios could only laugh in reaction to the results of a survey conducted among American non-professional tennis players revealing their sky-high optimism and self-belief.

The survey by Research Without Barriers, comprised 2,403 respondents. Some of the notable statistics were - almost three out of four American tennis amateur players believed they could win a game against a professional in a best-of-three match. 71% of female players and 47% of players above the age of 55 believed they could win a game against a professional tennis player.

The survey also revealed that a whopping 81% of the players between the ages of 18 and 24 believed they could win a game against a professional.

Sports journalist Jon Wertheim shared a screenshot of some of the results via his channel on Twitter, to which Kyrgios reacted:

"Hahahahaahah."

The ace-shooting Aussie's reaction seemed particularly pertinent to the statement that more than half of American amateurs think that their serve would match or even surpass the speed of an average pro.

Andy Roddick had also reacted to the same post, expressing his disbelief at the supreme confidence displayed by amateur American players in their abilities.

Nick Kyrgios agrees with Piers Morgan, reacts to Megan Rapinoe's 'diabolical behavior' with young fan

Nick Kyrgios interacts with the media at 2022 Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios joined Piers Morgan to call out Megan Rapinoe for her behavior towards a young football fan asking for her autograph.

The American side recently exited the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in the Round of 16. The two-time defending champions lost 5-4 on penalties against Sweden after Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara missed their spot-kicks. Rapinoe in particular, faced harsh criticism for laughing casually after missing the penalty shootout.

Pointing at Rapinoe's display of arrogance in the past, Piers Morgan shared a video from the 2019 ESPY Awards on Twitter. As per the video, a boy comes up to Rapinoe, requesting an autograph on a football that he is carrying. While the USWNT star obliges, she barely acknowledges the young fan, looking in the other direction while handing him the autographed football back. Morgan captioned the video:

"Doesn't even look at him. Diabolical arrogance," tweeted Morgan.

Nick Kyrgios joined Morgan Piers in agreement and joked:

"Hahahahahaha one thing me and Piers [Morgan] agree on."

Kyrgios' humor seemed apt since he and Morgan have often lashed out against each other.

The Australian is currently out-of-action, recovering from a knee injury, and has yet to announce his return to the tennis court.