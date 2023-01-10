Nick Kyrgios is quite excited about the upcoming Netflix tennis documentary Break Point, hoping it will attract more fans to the sport. However, the Australian wants viewers to hold their opinion on the show, at least until all ten episodes are released in June.

Kyrgios' comments came in response to journalist Ben Rothenberg recently expressing his disappointment with the first tranche of episodes, slated for release on January 13.

Rothenberg said he was let down by the fact that significant events — like Novak Djokovic's deportation, Iga Swiatek's 37-match streak, and Carlos Alcaraz's rise — were not covered. He doubted whether the stories of the rising players would be able to interest non-tennis fans for long.

In response, Kyrgios stated that while the initial episodes were there to lay a foundation for viewers, the remainder would further explore the players' mentalities in depth.

He went on to state that he hoped for new fans to be attracted to tennis because of the series, while also saying that he would not form opinions before watching all ten episodes.

"As I’m told the next bunch gets into darker and more depth of each player and everything. The first episodes have to explain how tennis actually works. For everyone’s sakes I hope it attracts more. But I would hold up on all the opinions until the next ones come out," Kyrgios tweeted.

Netflix will release five episodes on January 13, in which fans will get to see what happened behind the scenes in a few of last year's tournaments before the end of the French Open. The trailer for the first part is already out, with Nick Kyrgios as the player in focus in the first episode.

The next five episodes will be released in June and will feature tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open, as well as the ATP Finals.

"It will bring more crowd than any of your matches" - Nick Kyrgios on Noah Rubin's take on practice matches

Nick Kyrgios to play Novak Djokovic in a practice match

Australian Open’s 'Perfect Practice series' will see a number of top players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, and Daniil Medvedev face each other and get used to the conditions ahead of the 2023 edition of the Major. Former American player Noah Rubin suggested that it didn't make sense to have an exhibition event right before a Grand Slam tournament.

"This makes very little sense. An exho right before they could meet on an actual stage?" Rubin tweeted.

Kyrgios, who will take on Djokovic in a practice match on January 13, hit back at Rubin, saying:

"Well to be fair, it will bring more crowd than any of your matches."

