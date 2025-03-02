Nick Kyrgios takes dig at Jannik Sinner with unexpected 4-word reaction to Matteo Berrettini's 'hottest' achievement

Nick Kyrgios recently took a jab at Jannik Sinner with a surprising reaction to Matteo Berrettini’s latest achievement. Berrettini has been declared the “hottest man” in tennis, and Kyrgios didn't miss the chance to stir things up.

Former American tennis stars Sam Querrey, John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Jack Sock, hosts of The Nothing Major Show, launched a fun contest called the “2025 Men’s Tennis ‘HOTTIE’ Bracket” on February 21. The competition aimed to determine the hottest man in the world of tennis. Voting began on February 22, leading up to the final round on February 28.

Matteo Berrettini has officially been crowned "THE HOTTEST" after winning a fan-voted competition on Instagram! In the final round, he went up against Tommy Paul and claimed victory with 64% of the votes.

The official Instagram page of The Nothing Major Show announced the results on March 1, congratulating Berrettini with a special post. The caption read:

"Introducing the first EVER Men’s tennis #HottieBracket winner, @matberrettini! 👑 You voted Matteo Berrettini as the HOTTEST man in tennis 👏 #NothingMajor"

While most fans and fellow tennis players congratulated Berrettini in the comments, Nick Kyrgios took an unexpected turn, using the moment to take a jab at Jannik Sinner over his controversial doping saga.

In his comment, Kyrgios mentioned Clostebol, the banned anabolic steroid for which Sinner is currently serving a three-month suspension from the sport. He wrote:

“Without clostebol as well!”

Nick Kyrgios's comment | Image Source: Instagram

Kyrgios has always been outspoken about doping controversies in the tennis world. He has also had a past feud with Sinner, which has occasionally played out on social media.

Nick Kyrgios hits back at tennis insider after bold Anna Kalinskaya claim in Jannik Sinner doping ban

Nick Kyrgios | Image Source: Getty

A controversy erupted involving Nick Kyrgios, who is rumored to have a personal “vendetta” against Jannik Sinner. The speculation arises as Sinner is reportedly dating Russian tennis pro Anna Kalinskaya who previously dated Kyrgios from 2019 to 2020, adding fuel to the rumors surrounding the Australian’s alleged grudge.

During an episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Roddick and Jon Wertheim discussed the ongoing feud between Sinner and Kyrgios.

"Beyond the needles and the emojis, he demonstrated such a fundamental lack of understanding of facts, it makes you think this is not a good faith effort. You know, he's the great hero who's going to finally be the truth teller who talks about how corrupt the sport is. That's not what this is. This is just a personal vendetta. There is a woman involved here, who also happens to be a player," Wertheim said.

He added:

"But he didn't even seem to understand the doping protocols and the context to begin with which leads me to conclude this is all just a bad faith vendetta against a player who's now dating a former girlfriend and nothing more."

In response to those comments, Kyrgios posted on X (formerly Twitter) on January 8, clarifying that he had no personal grudge against the Italian regarding his dating life. Instead, he stated that his issue was with people involved in cheating the system. He wrote:

"Hahaha of course - sweep sweep sweep, how is this now my fault? I couldn’t care less where sinner lays his wood 😭😂 I’m in a happy relationship 🙏 I just don’t like people who are cheating the system. Roddick - never ever thought you were a sheep my guy lol"

