Nick Kyrgios throws shade at his exclusion from commentary team as he responds to criticism for player interviews at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios reacted to a post by British columnist and author Allison Pearson to call out the BBC for excluding him from the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon commentary team.

Ad

The former World No. 13 was a finalist at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where he lost to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Soon after, he underwent knee replacement surgery and has been inactive on the ATP circuit since then. The Australian later turned commentator in 2023 and was part of the BBC team in 2024.

A post by Pearson on July 6 criticizing Wimbledon's post-match on-court interview caught Kyrgios' attention on X.

"Nothing is added by these post-match, on-court interviews at Wimbledon. Complete waste of time. And awful for the loser," wrote Pearson.

Ad

Trending

Kyrgios, who has been left off the BBC roster this year, was quick to take a dig at the British network's decision.

"I'd make it fun," Kyrgios reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BBC's decision came after the network was criticized last year for including Kyrgios, given his previous controversies, including domestic abuse allegations by his former girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Kyrgios has been replaced by American player Christopher Eubanks. Kyrgios also had things to say about the network's choice of picking someone who hasn't beaten any of the Big 3 over him.

Carlos Alcaraz responds to Nick Kyrgios picking Jannik Sinner over him

Nick Kyrgios at the 2025 ESPN On Disney+ Launch Party. Image: Getty

Nick Kyrgios might not be an official commentator at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, but the outspoken Aussie remains an active voice in the tennis world through online channels.

Ad

In a recent interview with Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, Kyrgios weighed in on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's career graphs.

"Who do you think's gonna have a better career, Alcaraz or Sinner? I'll tell you mine first. I'll say Sinner, because Alcaraz loves girls. He might get distracted, he might party too much. That's my only thing, whereas Sinner will stay a bit locked in, I think," said Kyrgios in a video shared by Mouratoglou on Instagram.

Ad

In a post-match press conference after his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round at the grasscourt Major, Alcaraz responded to Nick Kyrgios' comments refuting that his "nightlife" had any impact on his career.

"They're funny comments, which coming from him, don't surprise me. It's no secret that Jannik always has fewer ups and downs than me. It's something I've been working on. It has nothing to do with the nightlife world," Carlos Alcaraz said (Translated from Spanish).

Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and will next encounter Cameron Norrie for a spot in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More