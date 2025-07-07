Nick Kyrgios throws shade at his exclusion from commentary team as he responds to criticism for player interviews at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios reacted to a post by British columnist and author Allison Pearson to call out the BBC for excluding him from the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon commentary team.
The former World No. 13 was a finalist at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where he lost to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Soon after, he underwent knee replacement surgery and has been inactive on the ATP circuit since then. The Australian later turned commentator in 2023 and was part of the BBC team in 2024.
A post by Pearson on July 6 criticizing Wimbledon's post-match on-court interview caught Kyrgios' attention on X.
"Nothing is added by these post-match, on-court interviews at Wimbledon. Complete waste of time. And awful for the loser," wrote Pearson.
Kyrgios, who has been left off the BBC roster this year, was quick to take a dig at the British network's decision.
"I'd make it fun," Kyrgios reacted.
The BBC's decision came after the network was criticized last year for including Kyrgios, given his previous controversies, including domestic abuse allegations by his former girlfriend Chiara Passari.
Kyrgios has been replaced by American player Christopher Eubanks. Kyrgios also had things to say about the network's choice of picking someone who hasn't beaten any of the Big 3 over him.
Carlos Alcaraz responds to Nick Kyrgios picking Jannik Sinner over him
Nick Kyrgios might not be an official commentator at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, but the outspoken Aussie remains an active voice in the tennis world through online channels.
In a recent interview with Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, Kyrgios weighed in on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's career graphs.
"Who do you think's gonna have a better career, Alcaraz or Sinner? I'll tell you mine first. I'll say Sinner, because Alcaraz loves girls. He might get distracted, he might party too much. That's my only thing, whereas Sinner will stay a bit locked in, I think," said Kyrgios in a video shared by Mouratoglou on Instagram.
In a post-match press conference after his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round at the grasscourt Major, Alcaraz responded to Nick Kyrgios' comments refuting that his "nightlife" had any impact on his career.
"They're funny comments, which coming from him, don't surprise me. It's no secret that Jannik always has fewer ups and downs than me. It's something I've been working on. It has nothing to do with the nightlife world," Carlos Alcaraz said (Translated from Spanish).
Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and will next encounter Cameron Norrie for a spot in the semifinals.