Nick Kyrgios voices support for Naomi Osaka as the Japanese prepares for 2024 comeback

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has shown support for Naomi Osaka as she prepares to return to the WTA Tour after the birth of her daughter earlier this year.

The last time Osaka played a professional match was when she faced Brazilian tennis star Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in September 2022.

Osaka announced in January 2023 that she and her boyfriend, American rapper Cordae, are expecting their first child, and in July, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Shai.

On Friday, Kyrgios posted an image on his Instagram story featuring Osaka. He expressed his support for the Japanese star through a heartfelt message, saying that there is a lot to learn from Osaka's journey and that he will always be willing to help.

Nick Kyrgios also tagged his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and his manager Daniel Mark Horsfall in the post.

“The best part of journey is realising that we can all learn something from someone. Will be following and supporting your comeback @naomiosaka !! Happy to help anytime. The whole Kyrgios team is behind you,” he wrote.

Kyrgios showing support for Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka remains the only Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title to date. She has won the Australian Open twice (2019 and 2021) and the US Open twice (2018 and 2020).

"Hated waking up and being Nick Kyrgios" - Nick Kyrgios on early struggle

Kyrgios, 2022 Wimbledon

Speaking on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show recently, Nick Kyrgios recalled early days when he was struggling mentally. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist said that Andy Murray spotted a few injury marks on the Australian's arm and decided to help him. He went on to thank the three-time Grand Slam champion for always supporting him.

“He [Murray] saw it [the self-harm] and he said, ‘What’s that on your arm?’ It was pretty bad at that stage. Andy obviously was trying to give me advice on it. But I was just so stuck in my ways at that time that I didn’t listen. Obviously, I’m very thankful. I thank him a lot,” Kyrgios said.

Reflecting on his addiction to hurt himself, the 28-year-old said:

"It was pretty dark to be honest. I won tournaments on the professional tour, drinking every night, self-harming, burning things on my arm, cutting myself for fun. It became an addiction of pain. I hated myself. I hated waking up and being Nick Kyrgios.”

