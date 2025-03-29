"Nike used to come up with such good kits for Roger Federer" - Fans slam brand's rumored clay season 2025 kits

Tennis fans used Roger Federer's and other superstars' old kits as examples to express their disappointment with Nike's rumored collection for the 2025 European clay swing. They felt the company used to make much better kits back in the day, but has had a dip in quality in recent years.

Nike's rumored kit for the 2025 European clay court swing was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter). While the kits for women were dominated by the color white, the ones for men were dominated by a clayish color.

Tennis fans were disappointed with this latest rumored collection, with many posting their favorite Nike kits from the past that were worn by the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Maria Sharapova. One fan wrote,

"Nike used to come up with such good kits for Federer. Unbelievable how the standards have fallen."

Another fan added some images of the brand's most iconic kits and wrote,

"Old nike would never."

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans, with one of them predicting what outfits Jannik Sinner could potentially choose.

"Omg those shorts for men are terrible. Jannik is choosing this outfit 100%," a fan quipped.

"Nike have a good kit challenge:impossible," a fan joked.

"Every time you think nike have completely stopped putting in effort with their tennis kits they somehow put even less effort into the next batch," a fan complained.

"The downgrade of nike should be studied," a fan said.

The Swiss Maestro also launched his own collection of apparel and footwear in 2016.

"I never thought I would be able to do that back when I wore my first Nike shirt when I was 15" - Roger Federer on his first collection

The Swiss playing at the 2016 Australian Open in his Nike kit - Source: Getty

During an interview with Esquire in 2016, Roger Federer talked about his dream come true with Nike when they launched the NikeCourt x Roger Federer collection. He called working on the project 'interesting' and 'amazing'.

"It was interesting, and I needed some guidance along the way. Now, as we're going forward with new collections, it's going to be more and more personal. But it's amazing how much choice you have, and you have to make a lot of decisions. In the beginning, it was a little bit overwhelming, but it's been a dream come true for me to be a designer here at Nike. I never thought I would be able to do that back when I wore my first Nike shirt when I was 15."

The 20-time Major champion's partnership with Nike ended in 2018 when he decided to leave them to join Uniqlo for a 10-year, $300 million contract.

