The 2023 French Open final, scheduled for this Sunday (June 11), promises to be an electrifying affair as third seed Novak Djokovic prepares to face off against fourth seed Casper Ruud.

Djokovic, one of the most decorated players in the history of tennis with 22 Grand Slam titles, is favored by many to claim a record-extending 23rd in the upcoming summit clash.

Rick Macci, who is known for his role as Serena Williams's former coach, has also echoed the sentiment. In a tweet on Friday, Macci wrote:

"Does @CaspeRuud have a shot against @DjokerNole? Yes! He has a shot especially a 99 mph forehand shot! But the Joker has to be mentally drained a little from the match of the year and anything is possible. But I see number 23 in the oven ready to be served."

Macci's comment comes after Djokovic's sensational win against top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Despite being tested by Alcaraz, Djokovic managed to claim victory with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Djokovic exhibited his trademark tenacity and prowess, reinforcing why many anticipate him to claim his 23rd Major.

On the other side of the net, Norway's rising star Casper Ruud proved his mettle in the semifinals by overcoming Alexander Zverev in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-0). The Norwegian has consistently demonstrated his potential and capacity to compete against top-tier players throughout the tournament as he reached his second consecutive Roland Garros showpiece.

Macci's post adds to the mounting anticipation of the upcoming final at the Stade Roland Garros, where Djokovic will look to add another Musketeers' cup to his collection. Despite recognizing Ruud's capabilities, particularly his impressive forehand shot, Macci anticipates that Djokovic, despite possible mental exhaustion from previous games, is poised to secure his 23rd Grand Slam victory.

Novak Djokovic aims to maintain perfect record against Casper Ruud in French Open 2023 final

The 2023 French Open final is poised to witness an epic clash between 3rd seed Novak Djokovic and 4th seed Casper Ruud. As anticipation builds for the showdown, it is worth noting that Djokovic holds a flawless record against Ruud, having never dropped a set in their four previous encounters.

In their head-to-head matchups, Djokovic has consistently asserted his dominance over Ruud. The Serb first faced Ruud at the Rome Masters in 2020, where he emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-3. Djokovic once again prevailed over Ruud at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, this time with a score of 7-6(7-4), 6-2.

Djokovic defeated Ruud for a third time at the 2022 Rome Masters. The match ended with a a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3. Later that year, they crossed paths once more at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where Djokovic showcased his superiority yet again, triumphing with a score of 7-5, 6-3.

With an unblemished record against Ruud, Djokovic enters the 2023 French Open final as the overwhelming favorite. Djokovic's consistent success against the Norwegian underscores his exceptional skills and ability to nullify his opponent's game.

While statistics point to Djokovic's dominance in their previous encounters, it is important to note that in the world of tennis, anything can happen on any given day. Ruud, known for his tenacity and powerful shot-making, will be eager to turn the tables and secure a maiden victory against the Serb.

