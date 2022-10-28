"No idea, I just hold the racquet and go" - Serena Williams jokes with Lewis Hamilton about not knowing her grip type

Serena Williams recently attended the 2022 F1 US Grand Prix where she met her long-time friend Lewis Hamilton after the race on Sunday.

In a video of their interaction shared by a fan, the Formula 1 legend can be seen lightheartedly telling Williams that he has been working on his "Western Forehand grip". The 23-time Grand Slam champion clearly had no idea what he was referring to.

Hamilton explained that the grip was also called the "Serena grip," to which Williams hilariously responded with a straight face that she had no idea what that was. She added that she has just been swinging the racquet instinctively all these years.

"What? I just hold it and go. I've never thought about it. I have no idea what I have," Serena Williams said.

Hamilton then hugged her and replied that she didn't really need to know as she was "the best."

Shanice. @shanicebajin Serena not knowing the name of her forehand grip after playing tennis for over 30 years is so funny to me Serena not knowing the name of her forehand grip after playing tennis for over 30 years is so funny to me 😂😂 https://t.co/Y2822jCfwf

As a top-class athlete who dominated her sport for over two decades, Williams certainly did not get lost in technicalities.

Serena Williams dances to her own beat as a guest DJ at the 2022 US Grand Prix

Serena Williams rocked the 2022 F1 US Grand Prix when she took to the stage as a guest DJ. The tennis legend let her hair down and even showed off a few of her dance moves.

In a video posted on social media, Williams could be seen arriving at the star-studded event in Austin, Texas, and taking a tour of the race track while interacting with officials, cheerleaders, and her friend Lewis Hamilton.

The duo have been friends for many years and have publicly supported each other through their ups and downs. Hamilton paid a heartfelt tribute to the tennis icon after she announced her retirement earlier this year. Williams, on her part, has been present at many F1 races to cheer Hamilton on and even waved the checkered flag at the 2021 Monaco GP

