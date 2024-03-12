Novak Djokovic made a humorous mistake when he accidentally chose Rafael Nadal as his "mixed doubles" partner when asked about who he'd like to team up with.

Currently competing at the Indian Wells Masters, Djokovic is through to the third round of the Masters 1000 event after securing a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Aleksandar Vukic. Meanwhile, Nadal, who was making his much-awaited return to the tour, withdrew from the tournament before his opening match, stating that he wasn't "ready to play at the highest level."

During the tournament, players were asked to name their ideal mixed doubles partners. Rafael Nadal emerged as a popular choice among the WTA stars, with Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Angelique Kerber all picking the Spaniard.

In a hilarious turn of events, Novak Djokovic also selected the 22-time Grand Slam champion as his preferred partner. However, the Serb promptly realized his mistake, bursting into laughter upon being informed that he was supposed to pick a mixed doubles partner.

He quickly clarified that he hadn't understood the question properly and issued an apology to Nadal for his goof-up.

"Umm Nadal. Oh mixed doubles! I didn't hear the mixed doubles. Sorry Rafa, no it was not a joke. I just didn't hear," he said while laughing.

Novak Djokovic is set to face Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. Should the World No. 1 emerge victorious against the Italian, he will square off against Tommy Paul for a place in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic: "Rafael Nadal and I are probably not going to play much more"

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic recently shared his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the Indian Wells Masters, emphasizing that it was a big blow for the tournament. The Serb highlighted Nadal's efforts to take part in the event and suggested that the Spaniard was likely prioritizing his physical condition for the upcoming clay court swing.

"You know, it's sad for the tournament that Rafa had to withdraw and also for him. I traveled with him to America, that was not planned. It was nice to see him and his family. And, I know he came in early because he really wanted to adjust to the time zone, get as much as practice as possible, get himself ready to play," he said during his pre-tournament press conference.

"That's why he came in early. So he gave his best and wasn't to be, but he's always saying he wants his peak of abilities to come during the claycourt season obviously," he added.

Citing Roger Federer's retirement from professional tennis in 2022, the 24-time Grand Slam champion pointed out that he and Nadal were also approaching the end of their careers.

"So, we know those moments will come for all of us. You know, when they actually come and you actually understand that that’s it, Roger finished his career, Rafa and I are probably not going to play much more," he said.

