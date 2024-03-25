"No males bodies in women’s sports" - Martina Navratilova condemns trans darts player Noa-Lynn van Leuven's participation in PDC Women’s Series

Martina Navratilova recently criticized the participation of transgender darts player Noa-Lynn van Leuven in the PDC Women's Series in Wigan.

Before competing at the PDC Women's Series, Van Leuven had participated in the Challenge Tour at Halle 39 in Hildesheim where the Dutch player defeated notable male competitors such as Stefan Bellmont, Alexander Merkx, Darryl Pilgrim, and John Henderson in the quarterfinals.

The transgender athlete then went on to defeat Cam Crabtree in the semifinals to set up a final match against Tytus Kanik.

Van Leuven emerged victorious with a score of 5-3 against Kanik, securing the title as well as a prize of £2,500. This victory made the 27-year-old the 11th player to win on their debut in the Challenge Tour circuit.

Following her success at the Challenge Tour, Noa-Lynn Van Leuven continued her winning streak at the PDC Women's Series in Wigan. The Dutch defeated top players like Fallon Sherrock, Beau Greaves, and Katie Sheldon in the final to claim the title.

In response to Van Leuven's triumph in the women's series, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, who has been vocal about her views on transgender athletes competing in women's sports, criticized the Dutch player's participation in the PDC Women's Series in Wigan.

Navratilova argued that "male bodies" should not be allowed in women's sports, including the sport of darts.

"No males bodies in women’s sports please- not even in darts," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

After Van Leuven's win, two female darts players from the Netherlands, Aileen de Graaf and Anca Zijlstra, withdrew from the Dutch Women’s Team upon learning that the 27-year-old would also be joining the team.

Martina Navratilova expressed her concern regarding the same, stating that female athletes often receive the "short end of the stick" and bear the consequences while transgender athletes move forward with no consequences.

"Again- women get the short end of the stick either way. And it stinks," Navratilova posted.

Martina Navratilova has previously criticised transgender high-jumper winning girls' high school state title

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Last month, Martina Navratilova criticized transgender high jumper Maelle Jacques for competing in and winning the girls' high school state title.

Jacques, an athlete from Kearsarge Regional High School, finished first in the girls' high jump competition at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) indoor track and field championship.

With a jump of 5'1", Jacques outperformed all other athletes in the girls' Division II competition.

In response to Maelle Jacques' victory, Martina Navratilova took to social media and stated that women's sports should not be a platform for " failed male athletes" who have a physical advantage over female competitors.

"And I will keep saying this as nauseum until the rules change- women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes," Navratilova posted.

