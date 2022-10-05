"No one should be happy about this kind of stuff, they're human beings and life is hard" - Rennae Stubbs urges fans to avoid jokes about Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen during tumultuous marriage situation

Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs took to social media to urge fans to avoid making jokes about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen during their divorce proceedings, remarking that they too are human and deserve some sympathy.

According to reports, the NFL superstar's decision to unretire and make a comeback to the sport has led to the couple growing apart, resulting in them living separately at the moment. Some outlets close to the couple have even declared that divorce is on the horizon for the pair, who have both gone ahead and hired divorce attorneys to represent them.

Social media, unfortunately, has been rife with trolls and jokes about the situation, which Stubbs did not take kindly to. The former doubles World No. 1 pointed out how the situation must be hard on the duo's kids, and whatever fans thought of Brady, she was of the opinion that they must not resort to such cheap attacks against the American during this difficult time.

"All the jokes about Tom and Giselle, people they have kids, come on, just shut it down for the night. No matter what you think of the man or them, this is not a joke," Stubbs said. "No one should be happy about this kind of stuff. They're human beings and life is hard."

Rennae Stubbs also defended Frances Tiafoe from attacks on social media earlier

Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Fairly active on social media, Rennae Stubbs had earlier defended Frances Tiafoe from attacks from a fan who thought the American was unfair to Roger Federer during the Swiss' final ATP match.

Responding to remarks that Tiafoe should have taken it easier against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, seeing as it was his farewell match, the Australian opined that fans don't get to tell tennis professionals what is and what isn't acceptable on the court.

"No, you have tried telling pro tennis players (me, retired but a former World No. 1 doubles player), what is acceptable, possible, easy or hard in a pro tennis match. It’s hilarious," Rennae Stubbs said. "So if you’re going to write nonsense about tennis, we will correct it and you."

After calling time on her career as a player in 2011, the Australian took on the role of coach, joining compatriot Samantha Stosur's entourage in 2019. Most recently, the former doubles World No. 1 joined hands with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open, the American's farewell tournament.

