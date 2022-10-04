Are Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen seperated? Marriage turmoil explained

Tom Brady's 2022 NFL season is not off to a good start. Not only is his team failing to perform on the field, rumors about his separation from Gisele Bundhcen have made headlines. The couple hasn't been seen together for months, rumours are blaming everything from Brady's decision to un-retire to them growing apart as a couple.

That being said, not all rumors about the two can be verified. Though multiple reports explore multiple possibilities, the couple certainly seems to be spending some time away from each other. Bundchen was spotted in New York for a few days, enjoying time with their daughter while Brady began the season in Tampa.

Are Tom Brady and his wife separated?

As of yet, the couple has not hinted or spoken about an official separation. However, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen do seem to be living separately for now. While this seemed inevitable while they remained in different cities, the couple has chosen to stay separate even while in Miami.

Tom Brady at the Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Of course, their decision to live without each other has not affected their time with their children. Brady was spotted greeting his children at the sidelines, happy to see them despite Bundchen's obvious absence.

What happened to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage?

Reports started hinting at a troubled time as soon as Brady missed training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their preseason camp. It was a personal leave, apparently meant for Brady to spend time with his children.

Brady flew to New York to meet his son Jack, while Bundchen enjoyed some time at a water park with the kids. Reports noted that the pair seemed happy in their personal time, probably working things out before the season began.

Unfortunately, reports of Bundchen leaving for Costa Rica surfaced immediately. The supermodel was unhappy with the NFL legend playing another season, wanting the star QB to finally prioritize the family. The couple apparently hit a 'rough patch', dealing with a lot of tension.

As rumors continued to make news, Bundchen swooped in with a message for the Bucs and Brady.

Even if it did not dismiss any rumors in any way, it gave fans some insight into the matter.

Eventually, most reports boiled down to Brady's unretirement. If he wants to save his marriage, this needs to be his final season.

As the season progressed, reports confirmed that NFL's power couple has been living separately for over a month.

The final confirmation was Bundchen missing their opener and later home games. Always a firm support system by the sidelines, Bundchen was nowhere to be seen.

A few insiders claimed non-football reasons for their rift:

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side. Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

Most recent reports have placed them in Miami, with Tom Brady flying his family back to their house as Hurricane Ian threatened Tampa. Although they continued to be in the same city, Brady and Bundchen continued to live in separate homes.

Certain updates focus on Tom Brady and how the 45-year-old is hopeful for a reconciliation. They have faced some issues in the past as well, but have always come out stronger and more appreciative of each other.

How long have Tom and Gisele been married?

Tom Brady and Gisele got together in 2006, their first romantic meeting being a blind date. Making their relationship official, the couple tied the knot in 2009.

Both had two ceremonies — one at the St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica (February 2009), and one in Costa Rica (April 2009). In her book, 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', Bundchen described their private Santa Monica wedding as something magical.

"I wore waterproof mascara since I knew I was going to cry — because I always cry! — and it wouldn’t have been a pretty sight having raccoon eyes at my own wedding."

The wedding was as intimate as it could be, only inviting family and a few friends. Bundchen even did her own makeup, barely having the time to dress up and do her own hair.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A timeline of their relationship

Tom Brady, Gisele, and the kids at the Super Bowl LIII

December 2006

Brady and Bundchen met on a blind date. They have previously described their connection as 'instantaneous', with Bundchen falling in love at first sight.

January 2007

The couple go public with their relationship. As per some reports, they started dating right before Christmas in 2006. By this time, Bundchen was already attending games with Brady and supporting his team.

February 2007

In a surprising turn of events, Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan revealed that she is pregnant with his child. Brady and Bundchen stuck together against all odds, the latter accepting Jack as her own child.

January 2009

After many rumors, the NFL's new power couple announced their engagement. Though there was some denial, the couple tied the knot soon after.

February 2009

Brady and Bundchen got married in Santa Monica on February 26th. The wedding remained a quite affair, photos being shared years later on Instagram.

December 2009

The newlyweds welcomed Benjamin Rein Brady into their lives.

December 2012

The couple welcomed their daughter Vivian Lake into the world. Though there was no official announcement about the same, Bundchen later showed off her baby bump.

May 2015

In 2015, multiple reports speculated about an eventual divorce. The couple eventually denied the rumors, revealing that they are in a 'great place'. The then-New England Patriots star spoke about being blessed and confident that nothing would ever get in their way.

February 2019

The couple celebrated a romantic 10th wedding anniversary. Bundchen posted a loving caption for her husband, hoping that they would continue to grow together through it all.

August 2022

A little before the 2022 season began, the 42-year-old model wished Tom Brady a very happy birthday on Instagram. While it was a lovely caption featuring Brady and their children in the photo, it also marks the last time Bundchen posted about Brady on her social media.

Post September 2022

Starting with Tom Brady's 11-day absence at the Bucs training camp, reports about the couple's possible divorce and rough patch started making headlines.

While various reports have taken a shot at their relationship and possible outcomes, both Brady and Bundchen are yet to acknowledge or address the situation directly.

