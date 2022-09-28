Insider denies infidelity as cause for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen rift: “Tom and Gisele have grown apart"

By now, most people in NFL circles know about Tom Brady and his off-field issues that have dominated the media landscape over the past two to three months. The 45-year-old retired after last season to then backtrack a mere 40 days later and commit for one more season. The quarterback's wife, Gisele Bundchen, was not pleased to say the least.

So much so that the pair have reportedly been living in separate houses. Brady even took a 11-day haitus during training camp to try and smooth things over with his wife, reportedly to no avail.

We now have a little inside information from a source close to the pair who says the married couple have simply grown apart. A source spoke to pagesix.com and said that there was no cheating on Brady's part (was thought to be a reason for a potential split), and that the couple had grown apart.

The source said via pagesix.com:

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side. Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

Many alleged things have happened over the last couple of months. From the pair taking a trip together to sort out their issues, to big fights that happened between the two.And even an alleged ultimatum Bundchen gave her husband, the inside source clarified a couple of stories.

People @people Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension' Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension' https://t.co/7yzg1qf6gp

The source said:

“Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants. There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

Brady struggling in open stages of NFL season

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady would not be human (although at times we think he isn't) if his issues with his family did not affect his play on the field. For most of us, we believe that the 45-year-old's rough start to the NFL season can be attributed, in part, to his off-field issues with his family.

Many think the quarterback may be in his own head. One example was the quarterback's temper getting the better of himself against the New Orleans Saints, in which he smashed a Microsoft Surface tablet.

While there have been rumors of a potential split that has so far yet to come to fruition. There's hope that both the quarterback's on-field and off-field issues will be sorted out sooner rather than later.

