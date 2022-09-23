“Tempted? Aw, s**t, all the time" - Aaron Rodgers understands why Tom Brady smashed tablet, recalls the time he 'tossed it'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sympathized with Tom Brady after the Buccaneers star threw a Microsoft Surface tablet during his team's win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have been Brady's kryptonite and have gotten the better of him more often than not. On Sunday, Brady's emotions got the better of him. He threw a tablet into the sidelines out of frustration. Rodgers knows where his fellow quarterback is coming from because he did something similar back in 2015 when he threw a poor interception.

Aaron Rodgers spoke with ESPN's Rob Demovsky and said that his tablet smashing was a little different than Brady's, but the end result was just about the same and hinted that he's tempted to throw the tablet all the time.

Rodgers said:

“Tempted? Aw, shit, all the time. Actually doing? I’ve done it once. Not the tablet’s fault, but it’s hard to remind yourself of that in the moment. I’ve tossed it to where it’s hit the ground only one time. I might’ve tossed it to one of the guys who holds on to it, but I’ve only tossed it once. And it wasn’t an intent to smash it. It was just, ‘Get away from me.”’

Below are the two quarterbacks throwing tablets in frustration.

Then there is Brady's from Sunday, and the Buccaneers star threw it with a little more venom than Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Packers off to uneven start this season

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The biggest question mark surrounding Green Bay this season is how the offense will cope with Davante Adams no longer being with the team. It is still a work in progress as the Packers sit at 1-1 after two uneven performances.

Against the Vikings, Adams' absence was definitely felt as Green Bay lost 23-7 with running back A.J. Dillon, the leading receiver, with 45 yards. Against the Bears, the Packers showed a little more on offense as Sammy Watkins (three rec, 93 yards) was the best receiver as Green Bay won 27-10.

There will be some growing pains this season with Adams, and it will be up to the likes of Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson to pick up the slack.

It doesn't get any easier for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are up next in what some have said is the next installment of which quarterback will toss another tablet in frustration.

