"Something went sour" - NFL insider doubts Aaron Rodgers’ happiness over Davante Adams trade 

On Thursday, Davante Adams made headlines in the football world when he was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders.

When Adams was franchise tagged by the Packers, he came out and said he would refuse to play on the tag. The Packers and Adams quietly worked on trade, and it seemed like the Raiders were the only team Adams was willing to play for/be traded to.

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager believes things got ugly with the Packers, which forced them to trade Adams out of Green Bay.

Schrager said:

“But to me, my reaction was Ooh, things got really ugly with Green Bay. Because yes, and there are agents who will tell you things. And there are teams certain it's like, ‘the Packers offered more money than the Raiders did.’ When did they offer more money? At the witching hour after two years of trying to do this thing? And I think of Rodgers and ‘Rodgers knew this was coming.’ No one has said that Rogers is cool with this happening. Everybody’s like ‘Rodgers knows. Like Rodgers was aware of this.’ Well, do you think Rodgers is happy this morning? So Aaron Rodgers signs this deal, this mega-deal, and knew that Davante Adams wouldn't be his teammate? I don't know. I feel like that's very, very fishy."

Schrager added that everything must have went sour with Green Bay if they couldn't make it work out by retaining Adams:

"That would be the word I would say. He Packers, to play with his childhood team is always a great thing. He was a free agent four years ago and signed with the Packers. So like yes, he wants to play with his childhood team the Raiders. Like, let's not make this all about Carr and the Raiders. And ‘no matter what he's had to play with Derek Carr.’ Something went sour with the Packers here too. You don't trade the greatest wide receiver in the NFL unless everything has been exhausted and there's just no way we can make it work."

The crazy off-season got crazier on Thursday. After some speculation, Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. In return, the Raiders got the Packers' 2022 first and second-round picks.

Upon being traded to Las Vegas, Adams became the highest-paid receiver and the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. The Raiders inked Adams to a five-year $141.25 million deal with $28.25 million guaranteed.

Upon being traded to Las Vegas, Adams became the highest-paid receiver and the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. The Raiders inked Adams to a five-year $141.25 million deal with $28.25 million guaranteed. Adams will now be reunited with college teammate and quarterback Derek Carr.

