Top 5 highest-paid NFL QBs right now ft. Aaron Rodgers

When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed his new three-year $150 million deal with the team earlier this week, he became the highest-paid quarterback in the league. There are currently four quarterbacks in the league who are paid at least $40 million per year. While Rodgers is the highest-paid quarterback per year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has the highest total value on a $450 million contract.

Top 5 highest-paid quarterbacks ( based on annual salary)

#5 - Deshaun Watson ($39 million a year)

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson comes in at number five for the top-five highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Watson signed a four year, $156,000,000 contract with the Houston Texans on September 5th, 2020, including a $27,000,000 signing bonus, $110,717,123 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $39,000,000.

Watson's current contract could change as he is expected to be traded, and he could get extended by the team he gets traded to. Watson led the league in passing yards in 2020 before sitting out all of last season due to his ongoing investigation.

#4 - Dak Prescott ($40 million a year)

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160,000,000 contract with the Dallas Cowboys on March 8th, 2021, including a $66,000,000 signing bonus, $126,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $40,000,000. The contract came in the off-season after he suffered a gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during a week five matchup against the Giants that ended his season prematurely. However, Dallas extended him in the following off-season, making Prescott a top-five highest-paid quarterback in the league. Prescott currently has a 1-3 record in the post-season.

#3 - Josh Allen ($43 million a year)

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258,034,000 contract with the Buffalo Bills on August 6th, 2020, including a $16,500,000 signing bonus, $150,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $43,005,667. At $258 million, Allen's deal is currently the second-most valued deal, behind Patrick Mahomes. Allen has a 3-3 playoff record, but Buffalo views him as a quarterback who can take them to the promised land.

# 2 - Patrick Mahomes ($45 million a year)

Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year, $450,000,000 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on July 6th, 2020, including a $10,000,000 signing bonus, $141,481,905 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $45,000,000. During the 2019–20 playoffs, Mahomes led the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV, their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, and won Super Bowl MVP as the Chiefs were victorious. Mahomes is one of two quarterbacks on this list that has won a Super Bowl.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Compensation update: Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year extension is worth $450 million, sources tell ESPN.



The injury guarantee is $140 million, per source.



The contract does not contain language that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap.



Richest deal in sports’ history. Compensation update: Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year extension is worth $450 million, sources tell ESPN.The injury guarantee is $140 million, per source.The contract does not contain language that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap.Richest deal in sports’ history.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers ($50 million a year)

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers tops the list of highest-paid quarterbacks in the league after signing his new deal with the Packers. Rodgers signed a three-year, $150,815,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $40,800,000 signing bonus, $101,515,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $50,271,667. Rodgers is currently under contract through the 2027 season, where he will be a free agent if he doesn't decide to retire before then. Rodgers led Green Bay to Super Bowl XLV in 2011. Being 38, Rodgers is significantly older than the other quarterbacks on the list, but his age isn't slowing him down. Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs in the last two seasons, showing he is worth his contract.

