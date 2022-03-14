"You can't be serious" - NFL fans in disbelief over Davante Adams threatening not to play for Packers on franchise tag  

Last week, shortly after the Green Bay Packers came to terms with Aaron Rodgers, reportedly making him the highest-paid player in the league, they franchise tagged his favorite target, Davante Adams, pairing the two together for another season.
On Monday morning, it was reported that Adams informed the Packers that he would not be playing this season on the franchise tag. Adams and the Packers have until July 15th to agree on a long-term deal. Otherwise, the wide receiver will play on the tag or potentially hold out.
Packers and Davante Adams will have until July 15th to agree on a long-term deal
Adams was set to become the hottest free agent wide receiver to hit the market and was expected to be paid over $20 million per year on a new contract. The Packers derailed that hope when they tagged the star receiver. The one-year deal the Packers are required to offer Adams on the tag is worth $20.5 million. After seeing Rodgers sign a four-year $200 million contract, Adams reportedly isn't happy.
This will be an interesting situation to monitor, as star players never welcome the idea of playing on the tag. A few seasons ago, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell sat out for an entire season after being franchise-tagged by the Steelers for a second time.
It will be interesting to see what happens between now and July 15th with the two sides. It will be a massive blow for Green Bay if Adams sits out this season due to being tagged. If the two parties agree on a new deal, expect Adams to be the highest-paid receiver. There's a good chance Green Bay will have the highest-paid quarterback on their roster this season, along with the highest-paid receiver.