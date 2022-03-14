"You can't be serious" - NFL fans in disbelief over Davante Adams threatening not to play for Packers on franchise tag  

Last week, shortly after the Green Bay Packers came to terms with Aaron Rodgers, reportedly making him the highest-paid player in the league, they franchise tagged his favorite target, Davante Adams, pairing the two together for another season.

On Monday morning, it was reported that Adams informed the Packers that he would not be playing this season on the franchise tag. Adams and the Packers have until July 15th to agree on a long-term deal. Otherwise, the wide receiver will play on the tag or potentially hold out.

Following the reports, fans on Twitter had much to say about the situation.

JackAVFC77, who had just ordered a jersey with Adams' name, was upset and hoped that the receiver would play this season.

𝐉𝐀𝐂𝐊 💜 @JackAVFC77 Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. https://t.co/Df0zpvhglM @tae15adams i just ordered a jersey with your name on it you can’t be serious… twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… .@tae15adams i just ordered a jersey with your name on it you can’t be serious… twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@Black_Brutha_15 thinks Adams should sit out the whole year until he gets paid $120 million.

@AdjustRanking20 thinks the Packers would have been able to pay Adams if they hadn't spent $50 million a year on Rodgers.

@tomgrossicomedy writes that last August, the star receiver had expressed his wish to be the highest-paid WR regardless of Rodgers' status.

Last August, Tae said regardless of Rodgers' status, he wanted to be the highest paid WR.



He's definitely earned it. Now it's about trying to make it work for both sides.



They have until July to figure it out Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. https://t.co/Df0zpvhglM Not the most surprising thing in the world.Last August, Tae said regardless of Rodgers' status, he wanted to be the highest paid WR.He's definitely earned it. Now it's about trying to make it work for both sides.They have until July to figure it out twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Not the most surprising thing in the world. Last August, Tae said regardless of Rodgers' status, he wanted to be the highest paid WR. He's definitely earned it. Now it's about trying to make it work for both sides. They have until July to figure it out twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

@Sigmundbloom states that the situation developing between the Packers and their star receiver is not ideal.

Sigmund Bloom @SigmundBloom Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. https://t.co/Df0zpvhglM This is not ideal twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… This is not ideal twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@sanjit__T thinks that maybe the Las Vagas Raiders can trade for the wide receiver in a tag-and-trade kind of deal.

Sanjit T. @Sanjit__T Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. https://t.co/Df0zpvhglM The #Raiders can absolutely still get Davante Adams. Franchise Tag isn't the same as a signed contract. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… The #Raiders can absolutely still get Davante Adams. Franchise Tag isn't the same as a signed contract. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

@nandurinfl insists that the Packers will have to give Adams a contract to keep him happy.

Anand Nanduri ↗️ @NanduriNFL Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. https://t.co/Df0zpvhglM The Packers have no leverage. They’re going to have to get very creative here with an Adams contract to keep him happy twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… The Packers have no leverage. They’re going to have to get very creative here with an Adams contract to keep him happy twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@JStrass5 thinks the Packers should trade Adams to the Raiders.

Jacob Strassner @JStrass5 Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. https://t.co/Df0zpvhglM Send him to the Raiders twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Send him to the Raiders twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@JWDOME thinks the Jaguars should trade for Adams and pay him $30 million a season.

@k_brylow95 wants the Packers to figure out the situation.

keegan @k_brylow95 twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. https://t.co/Df0zpvhglM FIGURE IT OUT @packers FIGURE IT OUT @packers twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Packers and Davante Adams will have until July 15th to agree on a long-term deal

Adams was set to become the hottest free agent wide receiver to hit the market and was expected to be paid over $20 million per year on a new contract. The Packers derailed that hope when they tagged the star receiver. The one-year deal the Packers are required to offer Adams on the tag is worth $20.5 million. After seeing Rodgers sign a four-year $200 million contract, Adams reportedly isn't happy.

This will be an interesting situation to monitor, as star players never welcome the idea of playing on the tag. A few seasons ago, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell sat out for an entire season after being franchise-tagged by the Steelers for a second time.

It will be interesting to see what happens between now and July 15th with the two sides. It will be a massive blow for Green Bay if Adams sits out this season due to being tagged. If the two parties agree on a new deal, expect Adams to be the highest-paid receiver. There's a good chance Green Bay will have the highest-paid quarterback on their roster this season, along with the highest-paid receiver.

