"You can't be serious" - NFL fans in disbelief over Davante Adams threatening not to play for Packers on franchise tag  

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Mar 15, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Last week, shortly after the Green Bay Packers came to terms with Aaron Rodgers, reportedly making him the highest-paid player in the league, they franchise tagged his favorite target, Davante Adams, pairing the two together for another season.

On Monday morning, it was reported that Adams informed the Packers that he would not be playing this season on the franchise tag. Adams and the Packers have until July 15th to agree on a long-term deal. Otherwise, the wide receiver will play on the tag or potentially hold out.

𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚: Davante Adams informs Packers he won't play on franchise tag in 2022nfl.com/news/davante-a… https://t.co/gYwxnO2yWU

Following the reports, fans on Twitter had much to say about the situation.

JackAVFC77, who had just ordered a jersey with Adams' name, was upset and hoped that the receiver would play this season.

.@tae15adams i just ordered a jersey with your name on it you can’t be serious… twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@Black_Brutha_15 thinks Adams should sit out the whole year until he gets paid $120 million.

SIT THE WHOLE YEAR OUT UNTIL YOU GET $120M 🔥🔥 twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

@AdjustRanking20 thinks the Packers would have been able to pay Adams if they hadn't spent $50 million a year on Rodgers.

Maybe they could pay him if the attention seeking QB didn't take 50M a year twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/s…

@tomgrossicomedy writes that last August, the star receiver had expressed his wish to be the highest-paid WR regardless of Rodgers' status.

Not the most surprising thing in the world. Last August, Tae said regardless of Rodgers' status, he wanted to be the highest paid WR. He's definitely earned it. Now it's about trying to make it work for both sides. They have until July to figure it out twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

@Sigmundbloom states that the situation developing between the Packers and their star receiver is not ideal.

This is not ideal twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@sanjit__T thinks that maybe the Las Vagas Raiders can trade for the wide receiver in a tag-and-trade kind of deal.

The #Raiders can absolutely still get Davante Adams. Franchise Tag isn't the same as a signed contract. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

@nandurinfl insists that the Packers will have to give Adams a contract to keep him happy.

The Packers have no leverage. They’re going to have to get very creative here with an Adams contract to keep him happy twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@JStrass5 thinks the Packers should trade Adams to the Raiders.

Send him to the Raiders twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@JWDOME thinks the Jaguars should trade for Adams and pay him $30 million a season.

$30M/year…LFG @Jaguars twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

@k_brylow95 wants the Packers to figure out the situation.

FIGURE IT OUT @packers twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Packers and Davante Adams will have until July 15th to agree on a long-term deal

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Adams was set to become the hottest free agent wide receiver to hit the market and was expected to be paid over $20 million per year on a new contract. The Packers derailed that hope when they tagged the star receiver. The one-year deal the Packers are required to offer Adams on the tag is worth $20.5 million. After seeing Rodgers sign a four-year $200 million contract, Adams reportedly isn't happy.

This will be an interesting situation to monitor, as star players never welcome the idea of playing on the tag. A few seasons ago, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell sat out for an entire season after being franchise-tagged by the Steelers for a second time.

It will be interesting to see what happens between now and July 15th with the two sides. It will be a massive blow for Green Bay if Adams sits out this season due to being tagged. If the two parties agree on a new deal, expect Adams to be the highest-paid receiver. There's a good chance Green Bay will have the highest-paid quarterback on their roster this season, along with the highest-paid receiver.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
हिन्दी