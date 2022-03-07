NFL Rumors: Packers to release Pro-Bowl DE in effort to re-sign Aaron Rodgers 

The latest effort by the Green Bay Packers to re-sign Aaron Rodgers is the expectation that the team will release edge rusher Za'Darius Smith as they work on their cap situation.

As of right now, according to overthecap.com, the Packers are $26 million under the cap space and find themselves in cap hell. According to multiple reports, the Packers are expected to release Za'Darius Smith any day soon. The move would clear $15.2 million in cap space, and would help their efforts in re-singing Aaron Rodgers as he wants to be the highest-paid player in the league.

Packers signed Za'Darius Smith to a four-year $66 million contract in 2019

Smith started the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft at pick No. 122. His time in Baltimore was very productive early on as he recorded 18.5 sacks in his four seasons there. In his final season with the Ravens, he turned it up a notch, recording a career-high 8.5 sacks that set him up for a big payday in Green Bay, as he became an unrestricted free agent the following year.

The Packers were aggressive and signed Smith to a four-year $66 million deal in 2019. The Packers don't usually spend big money on free agents, as they stay in-house and retain their players. In the same off-season, the Packers signed linebacker Preston Smith to a four-year $52 million deal, focusing on improving their defense.

Za'Darius Smith showed the Packers that he was worth every dollar spent on him. In his first season with the Packers, he set a career-high in sacks in a single season with 13.5 and added a career-high 55 tackles. The following season, he added 12.5 sacks and 52 tackles. He earned Pro Bowl honors in both seasons and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Last season, Smith was sidelined for all but one game due to a back injury suffered in training camp. Heading into the fourth and final year of his contract, Smith is expected to be released and should have a hot market.

There are early reports that the Chiefs, Ravens, and Chargers will be interested in Smith, and he'll likely be on a new team to start the 2022 season.

