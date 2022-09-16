Tom Brady will have to retire from NFL this season to save high-profile marriage, Gisele Bundchen gives ultimatum: Report

Tom Brady's decision to unretire might not have gone down as smoothly as he might have expected. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB was set to retire after last season, but decided to stick around for another campaign. As per reports, this decision caused a rift between him and Gisele Bundchen.

Married since 2009, Bundchen and Brady have been NFL's undisputed power couple. They met when Bundchen was at the top of her modeling career and Brady already had multiple Super Bowl wins under his belt. However, it might be football that separates the two in the end.

As per a report by PEOPLE, this has to be Brady's last season if he wants to keep his marriage. This has nothing to do with Brady's current ability; instead, it has to do with making his family a priority.

"He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married."

The source added that Bundchen in no way hates football. Instead, she is not fond of how her husband has dealt with his retirement. This also includes his decision to unretire.

"He can't do this again," the source added.

Can Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady fix their differences?

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Even as the NFL season begins, rumors about Tom Brady and Bundchen continue to make rounds. Though the couple is yet to make a statement of their own, reports about them splitting up or going through a tense patch have been around.

Bundchen, on her end, wants Brady to quit while he's at the top. The supermodel had some advice for the star QB:

"She's told him that he's the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn't seem to be the way to go."

Other reports add that Bundchen is a bit tired with how things have been. This includes her constantly being with the kids alone, and Brady unretiring.

As the NFL season continues, one can only expect more news about both Bundchen and Tom Brady.

