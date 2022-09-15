"She's getting tired" - NFL analyst states Gisele Bundchen is fed up of being treated like a housemaid by Tom Brady 

Gisele Bundchen is fed up with the way her husband Tom Brady is treating her. The effort she puts into their relationship and the couple's shared family isn't an extraordinary sacrifice for a supermodel whose net worth is higher than his.

Bundchen took a trip to Costa Rica after the two had a spat that took Brady away from the Bucs' training camp for 11 days. This caused an uproar in the Tampa organization, eliciting great sadness in Brady's personal life. Tom Brady was clearly distraught upon his return, saying at a press conference that he had 'personal s***' to tend to during his absence.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo

ESPN First Take host Chris 'The Mad Dog' Russo insinuated that Gisele is sick of her opinion being as valuable as the cleaning lady during Wednesday's edition:

"Now, listen, I think that Kimberly basically hit it right on the head. I think he's probably going to have second thoughts right now, got 16 more games. He got banged around against house a little bit."

"Plus, let's be honest, there is something going on with his. Yeah, I know she's not happy that he's playing again and she obviously didn't want him to play again. I think that's why I took that 11 day vacation and able to placate her."

"And she's got her own career and I think she's getting tired of taking care of three or four kids by herself when he's looking at a game film at 6:00 in the morning. So I think that's got a little something to do with it here."

"I think he realizes I'm 45. I got a long way to go. The season just started. Boy, I got banged down against the Cowboys. My wife's mad at me, and geez, I got to get to February. I think that's what it's about. I don't think I'll play next year."

Tom Brady 'close to the end' of his NFL career

While speaking on his regularly scheduled 'Let's Go!' podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday, Tom Brady said that he is "close to the end" of his 23-year NFL career.

People @people Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source people.com/sports/gisele-… Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source people.com/sports/gisele-…

The 2000 NFL Draft sixth-round selection wasn't as sharp as usual during the Buccaneers' 19-3 victory against an essentially QB-less Cowboys. Gisele Bundchen doesn't want him to continue playing 'until the wheels fall off.' He threw an interception and threw for 212 yards, which was less than every game but one in 2021.

Start the countdown clock now. The greatest QB in the history of the NFL Tom Brady may only have 16-20 games left in his career.

