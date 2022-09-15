Gisele Bundchen advises Tom Brady to go out on top instead of playing until the wheels fall off: Report

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's relationship issues seem to be the center focus even as the 2022-23 NFL season begins. The problem seemed to arise when Brady decided to unretire, ultimately breaking a promise he made. Both stars have refused to address the issue in public, despite making other comments.

Brady and Bundchen have been the NFL's power couple for years. Bundchen has taken a step back from the runway since their marriage in 2009, focusing on their children and family. Apparently, with Brady's retirement, the plan was for the star quarterback to finally shift his priorities.

According to a report from PEOPLE, Gisele Bundchen has some advice in store for Brady. As per their source, the supermodel said:

"She's told him that he's the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn't seem to be the way to go."

Furthermore, Bundchen and Brady are still apparently living separately after she left their house in Florida.

Gisele Bundchen thinks she's a 'football widow' amid rumored marriage tension

As per the source, Brady's obsession with football has ultimately frustrated Bundchen. While he is a workaholic, Bundchen feels like a 'football widow.'

"He is either practicing, or meeting with someone, or talking to a teammate. He is obsessed, and football is 24/7. Even if he's with you, he's not with you, unless he's talking to you about football."

Another report added that Bundchen is getting tired of how things are. This includes taking a backseat and being with the kids while Brady plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, not everyone is focused on the negative. As per Stephen A. Smith, this could possibly be the best thing to happen to the Bucs. Smith chose not to comment further, wishing nothing but happiness to Gisele Bundchen and Brady.

The Bucs started their season with a 19-3 win against the Dallas Cowboys and will play the New Orleans Saints next.

