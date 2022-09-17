Gisele Bundchen reportedly staying separately in New York, while Tom Brady is in Miami

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's reported relationship troubles are currently the talk of the town. The couple is apparently separated for now, with Bundchen leaving their house in Florida. Though Bundchen and Brady are yet to confirm or deny the reports, various sources have revealed a few details.

They tied the knot back in 2009, with Gisele Bundchen taking a backseat from the runway and focusing on the family. Years later, Brady's retirement was supposed to mean a shift in priority for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB. However, his decision to play again has broken his promise to Bundchen.

According to PEOPLE, Bundchen and Brady have been living separately for over a month now. The supermodel is in New York, while Brady will be in Miami. Of course, Brady will travel throughout the season.

Apparently, Brady and Gisele 'live separate lives' during the NFL season. Bundchen needs Brady to be more present with the kids, which was the plan after his retirement. The 42-year-old supermodel apparently left their house to go to Costa Rica, returning only to be with her children.

Are Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady working towards fixing their relationship?

Despite their differences, Brady and Bundchen are not yet formally separated. They might be living separately as of now, but are hoping to work things out soon.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at Super Bowl LIII

Gisele Bundchen also discussed Tom Brady's retirement during a recent ELLE interview. With the NFL being dangerous, Bundchen remains worried about Brady's safety.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Other reports state that if Brady wants his marriage to work, this will have to be his last NFL season. Brady is trying to smooth things over with Gisele Bundchen, and is aware about the situation.

As of now, however, the couple has another NFL season to go through.

