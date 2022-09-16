Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ‘living separately' amid rift in marriage: Report

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly dealing with a tough time in their marriage. Reports of a possible rift between the power couple have dominated the headlines for a slew of major news outlets over the last couple of weeks.

According to a new CNN report, both Brady and Gisele are living separately for the time being. Much has been speculated about the duo's personal life after the seven-time Super Bowl champion left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp unexpectedly to deal with 'personal issues'.

During the break, the entire family spent quality time together as he promised. The NFL star announced retirement from the sport in February, only to make a sensational return 40 days later. His decision to un-retire has reportedly irked Gisele Bundchen as she has 'concerns' about the nature of the sport. It was also reported that Brady broke several promises made to his wife and kids by announcing his NFL return.

Gisele Bundchen made her stance clear on Tom Brady

Although the 42-year-old supermodel is mindful of husband Brady's hectic NFL schedule, she still expects the Buccaneers star to make a firm decision on his playing career. Gisele has been vocal about family life and what she expects from Tom Brady.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Gisele told her side of the story amid rumors surrounding marital issues with Brady.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, 'Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray', the Buccaneers quarterback explained how he's missed a lot of life events due to football. He said:

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings. I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'"

Interestingly, the 45-year-old also stated that he's committed to family and football regardless.

I’m finding peace in other ways of life and just loving, you know, the time when my kids are getting a little bit older. And football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it’s a good time of year.”

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady is likely to retire from the NFL next year. The Buccaneers quarterback looked solid in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Brady will have his task cut out against the New Orleans Saints defense in Week 2.

