"Now it's going to be my turn" - Gisele Bundchen reveals future plans amid rumors of rift with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear to be going through a rough patch amidst the superstar quarterback's decision to run it back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

After going where no man has gone before with a seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady decided to call time on his career after the 2021 season. That retirement, however, didn't stick.

Brady's proclamation that he still belonged on the field may have delighted Tampa Bay fans, but it appears to have put a strain on his marriage.

Amidst constant rumors that the two are edging closer to calling it quits, in an interview with Elle this week, Gisele Bundchen laid out her plans for the future. She put her cards on the table in the interview.

Speaking about her experiences in Boston, Bundchen likened scaling down her modeling career to living in a valley. She added that she limited herself to just a few advertising campaigns and magazine covers every year.

“There are so many things I’m working on, I’ll be here the entire day talking about it,” Gisele Bundchen told Elle.

“I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now, it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”

Gisele Bundchen talks marriage with Tom Brady and saving the world

Whispers about a rift in their marriage were in the wind early in training camp after Tom Brady decided to take some time off for personal reasons. At the time, Brady's leave of absence was put down as an effort to spend some time with Bundchen after his decision to unretire earlier this year.

The Bucs QB missed 11 days and four practice sessions in training camp, instead spending time with Gisele Bundchen in the Bahamas.

While Bundchen is currently focusing on environmental advocacy, the supermodel revealed that she did have conversations with Brady regarding his swansong.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Gisele Bundchen, however, feels that this is her time now.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

At 42 years of age, Bundchen said that she's looking to carve out some time for her dreams and ambitions. The model also added that she has a "huge list of things" that she wants to do.

These include launching an initiative to restore Brazil's biomes or working as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme.

