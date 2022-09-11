NFL insider provides details into Tom Brady's 11-day hiatus from training camp for trip to Bahamas with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady mysteriously took an 11 day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp in August. This is a particularly strange situation for someone like Brady, who is usually fanatically obsessive about his preparations and routines entering each season.

When Brady returned from his week-and-a-half absence, he was asked about it by members of the media. Here's his vague response:

“It’s all personal.. everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on.”

While Brady didn't give much of an explanation at the time, it's now becoming more clear as to why he needed time away from the Buccaneers. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brady took the vacation as part of a promise he made to his wife Gisele Bundchen while he was retired. It was the first family holiday in August in two decades.

Rapoport explained that the Buccaneers fully supported Brady's request. Tampa Bay not only respected his time off, but they also left him completely alone for the duration.

Rapoport pointed out how it has been a unique offseason for Brady, presenting some personal challenges. As such, he believes this will be his final season in the NFL.

Will Tom Brady retire at the end of the 2022 NFL season?

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers this campaign. This marks just the second time in his 22 seasons that he will start the year with an expriring contract. The last time this happened was in his final year with the New England Patriots back in 2019. He then joined the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason.

It has been reported that Gisele Bundchen disagreed with his decision to play for another year, but Brady decided to do it anyway. Bundchen has reportedly gone to Costa Rica as she is unhappy with his decision. While this is ongoing, Brady is preparing for the Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady has always claimed that he plans to play football until he's at least 45 years old, which he currently is. He also has a ten-year $375 million broadcasting contract waiting for him when he retires from his playing career.

Between his expiring contract with the Buccaneers, his disagreement with Bundchen, his age, and his next job already lined up, it seems the end is near. Many factors would suggest that the 2022 NFL season will be the final one in Tom Brady's legendary career.

We will see if that is the case at the end of this campaign.

