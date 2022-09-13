Gisele Bundchen reportedly 'frustrated and sick' with Tom Brady for putting NFL career before family

Tom Brady's decision to un-retire has reportedly irked wife Gisele Bundchen. The Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL in February only to make a sensational return just 40 days later. After a quiet few months, much speculation has swirled around Brady and Gisele following the Buccaneers quarterback's unusual 11-day hiatus from the team's training camp last month.

Brady and Gisele have reportedly been going through a rough patch ever since the quarterback's mid-preseason break. Reports have also stated that they are living separately for the time being.

According to PEOPLE, the 42-year-old supermodel is frustrated with Brady's NFL return after allegedly committing to spending more time with the family.

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life. Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him," a source close to the couple told the publication.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are vocal about prioritizing family time

The report further highlights that Gisele Bundchen's frustration stems from Tom Brady's desire to chase his professional goals at 45, while she has to take care of the couple's two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake along with Brady's son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"There is a point Gisele believes that enough is enough. (She) always been an amazing wife, totally supporting Tom and his career and bringing the kids aboard," a second source told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Gisele is also reportedly working all along as she has only retired from doing runway modeling. The supermodel wasn't present at Brady's NFL opener in Dallas, but cheered for her husband by sending a supportive message on Twitter amid the rumored rift in their marriage.

Over the years, Gisele has expressed how important it is for the NFL star to spend time with the family. Notably, even Brady admitted that he 'can do a better job' as a dad at home with kids.

"I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now. And I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida. But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying: ‘Hey, it’s time to retire," Brady said.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner also acknowledged the sacrifices wife Gisele had to make to stay with the kids. He said:

“I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family. She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

Meanwhile, the 2022 NFL season will be the final campaign for Tom Brady as he is 'expected to retire' amid rumored personal life issues. He didn't look bothered by all the media chatter and delivered yet another superb performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday.

