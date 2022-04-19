"I know I'm at the end of my career" - Tom Brady finally breaks silence  on decision to unretire 

Tom Brady spoke to the media Monday for the first time since coming out of retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their voluntary offseason workout program, and Brady was a willing participant.

Brady was asked by the media what inspired him to come out of retirement after just 40 days. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said it came down to his love of the game. Brady said:

"At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field."

Tom Brady also admitted losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs left a bitter taste in his mouth. Brady's as competitive as any player in NFL history, so it makes sense that was a reason for his retirement being so short-lived. The NFL star said:

"And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed going forward."

When asked about how his body is holding up entering his age 45 season, Tom Brady gave a vote of confidence in his physical capabilities. He said:

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game. I think I'll always have a love for the game. I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

Finally, Tom Brady had a good perspective regarding the end of his playing career. The three-time MVP said he knows his time on the field is borrowed and admitted to the toll it takes seeing his kids grow up without him being a full-time presence. Brady said,

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do. I know I'm at the end of my career. I wish you could go forever, but it's just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it's just getting harder and harder to miss these things."

Tom Brady will stave off retirement at least one more season

Tom Brady coming out of retirement so quickly was one of the most shocking moments in professional sports history. Brady's legacy as the most accomplished football player ever was secure, and he had nothing left to prove by coming back.

But as Brady told the media, his love for football and trust in his physical capabilities are so strong that he felt he could still play in 2022 at a high level.

The Buccaneers are waiting to see if Brady's long-time security blanket, Rob Gronkowski, decides to join Brady for one final potential ride. The Bucs are well-positioned to be Super Bowl contenders even without Gronkowski.

But should the four-time champion decide to return for the 2022 NFL season, Brady and the Bucs will have as much continuity and chemistry as any team in the NFL. This time next offseason, we'll see where Brady stands regarding his football future.

