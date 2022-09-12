After Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen breaks silence amid rumored rift in marriage with Buccaneers QB

The rumored rift between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen is arguably the biggest storyline in the NFL today. Per reports, the pair is going through a difficult time in their marriage.

From NFL analysts and columnists to gossip magazines, almost the entire NFL world is patiently waiting to understand the exact situation between Brady and Bundchen, who are reportedly not living together due to a disagreement over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to un-retire.

Before Sunday Night Football's blockbuster game between the Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, reports stated that Bundchen wouldn't be present at the stadium with the kids. Brady's comments on alleged personal life issues added fuel to the speculation.

The supermodel took to Twitter on Sunday evening to wish Brady and the Buccaneers well.

Tom Brady likely to retire after 2022 NFL season

Just hours before kickoff, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news about Brady's future in the league amid rumors of a spat with Bundchen. The 45-year-old is 'expected' to retire after the 2022-23 NFL season. Sources told Rapoport that Brady spent the bulk of the 11-day break from training camp at a private resort with family in Bahamas.

Brady shocked the NFL world by announcing his retirement from the NFL in February. Just 40 days later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion stunned the NFL world once again by announcing that he's returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Over the years, there has been speculation over the duo's relationship, especially considering how Bundchen has stressed on taking care of the family single-handedly while Brady is away from home chasing his professional goals.

Interestingly, Brady won't leave the NFL just like that. After his playing career ends, he will share his thoughts on the game as an NFL analyst after signing a reported 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports earlier this year.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a 19-3 victory over the Cowboys in a lopsided game at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Edited by Shivam Damohe