Tom Brady fulfilled promises made to Gisele Bundchen and will end NFL career after 2022 season, claims NFL insider   

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady shocked the world twice this year. First, by announcing his retirement at the end of a staggering season and then making a U-turn and committing to returning for a 23rd NFL campaign. The campaign starts today, with the Buccaneers traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady's decision to unretire was unpopular in his household. His wife Gisele Bundchen was reportedly unhappy with his decision to continue playing at age 45. Rumors of a rift between Brady and Bundchen first surfaced when the quarterback took an unexplained break from the Buccaneers' training camp. An absence that lasted 11 days.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer…

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brady, Bundchen, and their kids went to the Bahamas for a vacation. The quarterback switched off and focused on spending some quality time with his family, just as he had promised his wife. Rapoport believes that the holiday was part of a promise Brady made to his wife during his retirement.

The vacation seemingly did not help ease tensions, with Bundchen reportedly leaving the household for Costa Rica. Rumors suggest that the couple are now living separately. Brady has been preparing in Tampa with the Buccaneers for the team's season-opener, while Bundchen was last spotted in Miami at a water park with the children.

Rapoport also suggested that Brady could continue playing if the Buccaneers do not win the Super Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. But it's more plausible that he would walk away. If the speculation surrounding his personal life is true, it seems unlikely that he will be playing in the 2023 season.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Tom Brady finally breaks silence about reports of rift in marriage with Gisele Bundchen dlvr.it/SY0mVB Tom Brady finally breaks silence about reports of rift in marriage with Gisele Bundchen dlvr.it/SY0mVB

Tom Brady's post-retirement future

Tom Brady - Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

Tom Brady will be a free agent following the 2022 season. He could possibly head to another team for a new challenge, but all signs point to the quarterback calling it quits on his glorious career after this season.

Brady wouldn't be leaving the NFL world behind though. The superstar inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be the network's lead analyst upon retirement. Hearing his thoughts on the game will doubtless be of interest to fans around the globe.

Tony Romo has proven to be a huge hit with his ability to call plays before they happen. It seems likely Brady will have a similar following for whatever style and approach he adopts. Given his immense experience and success in reading the game, he will doubtles be a success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell