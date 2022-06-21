Tom Brady opens up about his marriage with former Victoria's Secret supermodel Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are a famous power couple with Brady’s NFL superstardom and Bündchen’s supermodel influence in the fashion world. Between football and fashion, the entertainment industry could not have dreamed up a more perfect pairing.

So far, the media usually does most of the discussing when it comes to the longtime couple. However, Brady recently offered some insight into their marriage in an interview with People. As the surefire Hall of Fame quarterback embarks on his 23rd NFL season, he reflects on the support from his wife and mother of his children.

Although Brady has had excellent teammates to help him with his success on the field, he does not hesitate to credit his wife for his sustained success over the past two decades:

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing. It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

He goes on to shower Bündchen with praise for being an amazing wife and mother:

“I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family. She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

The happy couple have a son (13 years old) and a daughter (10 years old) together. Bündchen is also a stepmom to Brady’s 14-year-old son whom he had with his ex, actor Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady faces new challenges in the upcoming NFL season

Ahead of his 23rd NFL season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. However, some changes to the coaching staff and roster could pose an obstacle for the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback to return to the big game.

First, head coach Bruce Arians stepped down to take a front office role while defensive coordinator Todd Bowles took over head coaching duties. As for offensive weapons, Brady’s favorite receiving target and close friend, tight end Rob Gronkowski, has not decided whether to return for another season. Talented wide receiver Chris Godwin will be recovering from an ACL tear that he sustained late last season. Unfortunately, he will not be available for the majority of the upcoming regular season.

As it stands, wide receiver Mike Evans will be one of the few returning stalwarts for Brady to target in the passing game. The veteran QB will also have the services of running back Leonard Fournette. Former Atlanta Falcons wideout Russell Gage joined the team to mitigate Godwin’s injury, but the Buccaneers may still be limited without mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown no longer on the team. Despite the receiver's behavior, he was still a key part in the Bucs' passing game.

Tom Brady is used to these challenges, but as the NFL (and the NFC) continues to add young talent, the burden of returning to the Super Bowl is ever increasing.

