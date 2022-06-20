ICYMI: Tom Brady tears up answering question about his hero

Just like most people, Tom Brady has a hero he looks to for inspiration. Back in 2017, the quarterback fielded a question that revealed who he looked up to. A video was recorded, immortalizing the moment. The video once again surfaced this week as it made rounds on social media over Father's Day weekend.

In the video, the quarterback was at the Super Bowl and was asked who his hero was. Here was his response, which almost led to him breaking down:

"Who's my hero? Great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero because he's someone that I look up to every day and uh... my dad."

He appeared to be thinking about adding something, but quickly thought against it. During the pause, he looked down and needed a second to regather himself. He didn't cry, but he seemed to be right on the doorstep.

What was Tom Brady doing in 2017?

The video appeared to be recorded during Super Bowl media week. Every year, the league puts on a week in which players can talk to the media all week long in the buildup to the Super Bowl. Basically, it is almost the "E3" of the NFL in terms of how there are booths with players that media members can interview.

In 2017, the veteran QB was at the media week previewing the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons. To this day, many call the game the greatest of the quarterback's career. Coming into the game, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Kyle Shannahan led one of the most dominant offenses of the 2000s.

The Patriots initially couldn't keep up with a Falcons unit that came out of the gates guns blazing. By the end of the first half, the Patriots were down 21-3 and stood to face their ugliest Super Bowl loss yet. Near the end of the third quarter, the team went further down to 28-3, creating arguably the most famous scoreline in NFL history.

The Falcons were flying high and New England hadn't shown up to the game yet. However, late in the third, fate would take a wild turn when Brady suddenly marched a battered Patriots offense down the field for their first touchdown of Super Bowl LI.

New England miraculously found new life and the essence of the Brady-Belichick dynasty caught fire. What transpired was one of the most instantaneous flips in the history of the sport.

The Falcons iced up as Brady heated up. Drive-after-drive, Brady would go on to hammer one nail onto the next into the coffin of Kyle Shanahan's Falcons. The famous Comeback Kid was at work. Brady was a ghost that night and Shanahan's defense didn't see him coming as he drove the team all the way down to tie the match late in the fourth quarter and force the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots famously scored the final touchdown, turning a sure defeat into one of the greatest victories in Super Bowl history.

