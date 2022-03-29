ICYMI: 'Happy 3/28' - Relive Tom Brady's epic comeback against Falcons in Super Bowl LI

Quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots faced the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans. The Patriots were down by 28-3 with eight minutes and 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

Atlanta scored 21 of those 28 points in the second quarter as running Devonte Freeman scored from five yards out, quarterback Matt Ryan threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper, and cornerback Robert Alford ran back an interception thrown by Brady 82 yards for a touchdown.

After the Falcons running back, Tevin Coleman scored on a six-yard touchdown pass from Ryan with eight minutes and 41 seconds left in the third quarter; the Falcons didn't score any more in the game.

Brady threw a five-yard touchdown pass to running back James White with a little over two minutes left in the third quarter to make the score 28-9 after a missed extra point by two-time All-Pro Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

In the fourth quarter, Gostkowski hit a 33-yard field with nine minutes and 44 seconds left.

Next, the three-time NFL MVP tossed a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola as White ran it in for the two-point conversion.

With under a minute left in regulation, the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller drove New England down the field on a nine-play, 91-yard touchdown drive, down two points. Brady threw a touchdown pass to Amendola for the two-point conversion to tie the score at 28.

Entering the overtime period, New England won the coin toss and chose to receive it. The Patriots started from their 25-yard line after a kickoff by Atlanta was a touchback.

The Patriots quarterback completed five passes on that overtime drive as White ran it in from two yards to win the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history.

The three-time All-Pro quarterback won Super Bowl MVP honors, going 43 of 62 for 466 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

Tom Brady and the Patriots' Comeback

For the two AP Offensive Player of the Year and his Patriots, the 25-point comeback is still the biggest in Super Bowl history.

Brady's 466 passing yards are the second-most thrown all time in a Super Bowl. The most were the 505 yards he threw in Super Bowl 52, where he lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Patriots fans, it was the biggest comeback and another Lombardi Trophy. For Falcons fans, it will forever be 28 – 3.

