"I literally fell in love right away" - Gisele Bundchen details how she knew Tom Brady was the one right after their first date

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are arguably the NFL's biggest power couple. With a combined net worth well into the hundreds of millions, the couple are widely recognized by fans all across the globe.

While Brady has earned his fame and glory thanks to his heroics on the gridiron, Bundchen has bedazzled several with her beauty and finesse on the fashion ramp. Coming from two different worlds, one might wonder exactly how the two ended up meeting.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bundchen revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was actually a blind date set up for her by her friends.

"We actually had a blind date... For some reason everybody I knew thought they needed to get me a boyfriend. So, he was actually my third blind date. The other two were dinners, where I was stuck thinking when can I get out. My third blind date was Tom and I was like, that's it. I'm not going on anymore blind dates."

While Bundchen was reaching her wits' end with the blind dates, third time proved to be a charm as she was left smitten by TB12.

"So I figured, let's meet for a drink, because a drink can last anywhere from three minutes to two hours... But yeah, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love right away... He was just so sweet."

Brady had recently split with former partner Bridget Moynahan when he started seeing Bundchen. The former Victoria's Secret model, on the other hand, was seeing some people earlier as well.

leonardo dicaprio @bestofdicprio Leonardo DiCaprio with Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Annual Academy Awards 2005 Leonardo DiCaprio with Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Annual Academy Awards 2005 https://t.co/rNDP9wejr1

This included the likes of Hollywood superstars Leonardo Di Caprio, John Hartnett, and Chris Evans to name a few. Luckily enough, the two realized they were the perfect match.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen going stong 13 years in

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen first met each other back in 2006. After dating each other for three years, the couple finally tied the knot in 2009 at a private ceremony in California.

The couple together have been raising their kids - John, Benjamin, and Vivian. John, however, is from the NFL quarterback's past relationship with Moynahan. The I-Robot actress found out about her pregnancy just months after her split with the Buccaneers quarterback.

The two though mutually decided to raise the child and have done their best to provide the 14-year-old John with the best environment possible.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far