"I knew I was going to cry" - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's intimate wedding was straight out of a rom-com

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship has been one long journey. They often share snippets of their lives with fans, including parts from their two wedding ceremonies. Granted, the couple have been together for over a decade and are facing their own problems.

They began dating in the early 2000's and currently live in Florida with their three children. Brady, playing for the New England Patriots back then, has cemented his place as a living NFL legend. Bundchen's career was just gearing up, landing her work with brands like Forbes, Vanity Fair and Vogue. Brady and Bundchen have grown together as professionals and individuals, working well as the NFL's power couple.

Their two weddings are just one of the few events that make them special. Though their Costa Rica ceremony was private and intimate, Bundchen shared details in her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Discussing her life as a whole, the book sheds light on some personal and never-seen-before aspects.

"I wore waterproof mascara since I knew I was going to cry — because I always cry! — and it wouldn’t have been a pretty sight having raccoon eyes at my own wedding."

The wedding was as small as it could be, only including three friends each and extended family. Bundchen got married in a simple slip dress, barefoot and relaxed. The supermodel described dancing, all the with kids swimming in the pool and guests eating Mexican food.

Is Tom Brady's marriage in trouble?

Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Although Brady and Bundchen's marriage has had its fair share of problems, the recent reported rift was caused by the NFL icon unretiring. Bundchen apparently left their Florida home after the fight, indicating the serious nature of their argument.

Tom Brady even missed training for the same reason. However, he wants to continue focusing on his children and become a super dad. Reports do indicate at him being sad over the whole situation. Sources for Page Six said the following:

“It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe, this time, it is more serious."

The problem, unfortunately, does not end there. Bundchen's friends have asked her to look into her prenup, following Brady's $375 million Fox Sports deal. Fans have continued to speculate over their relationship, wondering if the 42-year-old is now tired of Brady.

Irrespective of rumors and reports, only Tom Brady and Bundchen can confirm the true status of their marriage. After all, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has the 2022 NFL season to go through.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Page Six and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell