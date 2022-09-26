Gisele Bundchen no-show as Tom Brady shares heartfelt moment with kids before game against Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady loves his family and does anything and everything for them. Prior to the game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Brady's children were spotted down near the field.

Their dad took time before the start of the game to go over and give them all a hug and a kiss before getting to work. But one noticeable absentee was Gisele Bundchen, Brady's wife.

Normally, whenever the quarterback has his kids at games, Gisele is usually with them, but today, she wasn't. Reportedly, the couple have been going through their fair share of trials and tribulations over the last couple of months. It has been reported that Bundchen is upset with Brady for returning to football after retiring at the end of last season.

Difficult offseason for Brady

After Brady retired at the end of last season, many thought that was going to be the last we saw of him. However, after just 40 days, he announced his return for a 23rd NFL season.

This U-turn has allegedly caused a rift between the two. Various reports have stated that Gisele wanted her husband to spend time at home with the family to which the 45-year-old allegedly agreed, only to go back on that and commit to another NFL season.

Such has been the turmoil over the last month. The quarterback took an 11-day break from the team for "personal reasons" during the Buccaneers' training camp. There was much speculation as to why he wanted or needed the break, but the general consensus was that the time was taken off to sort out his marriage.

The couple is now reportedly not living together in Florida after the 11-day trip that was supposed to ease any tension, but it did not. Gisele gave her husband an ultimatum. She wants him to choose her or football.

The quarterback's on-field performances have suffered as well. He has not been his usual confident and calm self as we all saw what happened last week against the Saints and that poor Microsoft Surface tablet.

Whether or not his troubles with Gisele have caused his game to suffer, we will never know, but on Sunday, with all his kids there, Gisele was a big absentee and it makes people wonder if there is an end in sight for their marriage.

