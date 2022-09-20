Microsoft exec responds to Tom Brady smashing yet another Surface tablet during meltdown against Saints

Tom Brady and Microsoft Surface tablets do not seem to have a good relationship, particularly when the 45-year-old is playing against the New Orleans Saints. Last year, in a 9-0 shut-out loss, Brady tossed a tablet into the sidelines and broke it.

He did it again on Sunday as the Buccaneers struggled against the Saints. The product chief for Microsoft, Panos Panay, posted on his Instagram story that the tablet should be "just fine" as he joked about the situation.

Main Team @MainTeamSports2 Brady throws another tablet Brady throws another tablet https://t.co/tJLLOZnafP

The New Orleans Saints seemed to have a handle on the quarterback and made things very difficult for him. Although Tampa Bay managed to grab a 20-10 win over the Saints, it was anything but easy and the 45-year-old's frustration got the better of him.

He apologized via a video he posted on Twitter as he was about to board a plane back to Tampa.

Brady said:

"Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that's going to be a Twitter meme or something like that."

As mentioned above, Sunday wasn't the first time the 45-year-old has seen his emotions get the better of him with a Surface tablet paying the price. In a 9-0 loss to the Saints last year, Brady well and truly destroyed one on the sidelines in what was a frustrating night for the quarterback.

Kyle Burger @kyle_burger The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. https://t.co/l062fvG9aZ

Saints are Brady's kryptonite

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Since September 2020, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has had his troubles against the Saints. In six games, he has won just twice. In the other four losses, the New Orleans defense successfully got after him.

The Saints have had some big wins over the Tampa Bay superstar, including a 38-3 win back in November 2020. There was also a 9-0 shut-out in December 2021 and two high-scoring games that the Saints prevailed in (34-23 and 36-27).

Emotions get the best of us a lot of the time. Unfortunately for the seven-time Super Bowl champ, his outbursts are usually on national television and are dissected by the media.

Skip Bayless of Fox Sports' Undisputed calls him "Psycho Tom" as we have seen him getting rather fired up during games. This is nothing new for NFL players, but for a player like Brady, who is usually calm and collected, the outbursts are even more noticeable.

The Buccaneers do not face the Saints again until Week 12 and it might be in the best interest of the team to have a couple more tablets on standby, just in case.

