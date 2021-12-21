"I was pretty pissed, I broke the tablet" - Tom Brady reflects on losing his cool in embarrassing game against Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was heated Sunday night, and it wasn't just because of the warm temperatures in Tampa that night. Brady's play this season has him in the conversation for the MVP honors, but that wasn't the case on Sunday.

Brady threw for an interception, fumbled and threw for just over 200 yards.

Brady's tablet throw was one of the most talked about aspects of Sunday's game. After throwing an interception, Brady retreated to the Bucs bench and threw the tablet after watching a replay.

Brady was able to give his first-hand take on the situation when appearing on his "Let's Go!" podcast. Brady added humor to what happened when he seemed to have lost his cool in the loss.

"Yeah, I was pretty pissed. I broke a tablet. I threw it. I didn't want to throw an interception with that tablet. So I made sure I'd hit the ground. So it was a bit was out of use. There was no no chance of that one being used after I got a hold of that tablet."

Tom Brady discusses the tablet throw and losing his temper against the Saints

Quarterback Tom Brady has been known to lose his cool throughout his long tenure in the National Football League. In the past, he has been seen yelling at officials and opponents, but on Sunday night his temper was at an all-time high.

Brady not only threw the tablet but he also ran up toward the New Orleans Saints sidelines and yelled what looked like profanities towards their team.

Brady was also seen yelling at Saints players on the field and referees after what he believed were missed calls in favor of his Buccaneers.

"We were just explaining exchanging pleasantries. It was a nice night in Tampa. So we were just wonderfully in the heat of the moment expressing you know, I wouldn't say pleasantries but we were very competitive in that moment. It was emotional. So it's just football players. Being football players."

Although Brady will continue to play off his actions on Sunday night, there's no doubt that he is passionate about the game that he has played for over two decades.

Especially when you are shutout for the first time in 15 years and it comes at the hands of a division rival.

