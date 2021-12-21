NFL fans react to Tom Brady destroying a tablet on the sidelines during embarrassing loss to Saints

It was the tablet throw heard around the world. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his team-issued tablet after apparently viewing his interception. The tablet was thrown behind the bench where backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was sitting.

In a touchdown-less game between division rivals that ended with a 9-0 score, it seemed that NFL fans were more interested in what Brady and his temper were going to do next. The tablet throw was followed by a visit to the Saints sideline, where Brady had a not-so-friendly greeting for the visiting team.

NFL fans quickly took to social media to discuss Brady's actions on Sunday night. While some found the seven-time Super Bowl Champ's actions hilarious, others criticized the quarterback's actions.

NFL fans react to Tom Brady throwing tablet in loss to Saints

Tom Brady threw for just over 200 passing yards on Sunday night against the Saints. New Orleans defense seemed to know exactly what Brady was going to do before he did it.

When Tom Brady threw the tablet, Twitter users joked that it may have been Tom Brady's best throw all night.

Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills That tablet toss was probably Tom Brady's best throw of the night. #SNFonNBC That tablet toss was probably Tom Brady's best throw of the night. #SNFonNBC

Isaac 🐺 @isaacdebyallz Brady slamming that Microsoft Tablet against the bench was his best throw of the night. Brady slamming that Microsoft Tablet against the bench was his best throw of the night.

There was also the tweet that joked that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hacked Tom Brady.

Cara McCutcheon @cara_mccutcheon 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Mastermind Drew Brees hacked Tom Brady’s tablet to receive Yellowstone spoilers… 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨Mastermind Drew Brees hacked Tom Brady’s tablet to receive Yellowstone spoilers… https://t.co/2FqA6UBcEc

There were some that even made holiday-themed comments about Brady and his attitude toward the Microsoft Surface tablet, a tablet that every NFL team is given to use.

Dan Leach @DanLeach971 If anyone still hasn’t gotten Tom Brady a X-Mas gift he could use a new tablet



If anyone still hasn’t gotten Tom Brady a X-Mas gift he could use a new tablet https://t.co/jwWlFfLv0d

There was also a hilarious tweet depicting Tom Brady trying to return the tablet and saying that is how he received it. And other tweets that instantly made Tom Brady a meme last night.

Tom Brady may not want to talk about anything that happened on Sunday night, but fans sure do. Then, there were tweets that Tom Brady wasn't going to be criticized for his temper, as other quarterbacks, specifically younger quarterbacks, would be if they had done the same. Also wondering if Tom Brady will get fined for breaking the tablet, as other NFL players have in the past.

Sheldon Mickles @MicklesAdvocate Just wondering. Will the NFL fine Tom Brady for taunting the Saints' sideline and/or for destroying a Microsoft Surface tablet (official sponsor of the NFL)??? Just wondering. Will the NFL fine Tom Brady for taunting the Saints' sideline and/or for destroying a Microsoft Surface tablet (official sponsor of the NFL)???

ً @adrianIafIame A Little Context Cardinals @LilContextCards What do people want from Kyler? When we lose all of a sudden his frustrated demeanour is bad leadership. Did anyone see Tom Brady last night?



The broadcast opened with this. But let’s just ignore it and blame his leadership for 60-odd players and coaches having a bad day. What do people want from Kyler? When we lose all of a sudden his frustrated demeanour is bad leadership. Did anyone see Tom Brady last night? The broadcast opened with this. But let’s just ignore it and blame his leadership for 60-odd players and coaches having a bad day. https://t.co/cnwny57bg3 Tom Brady smashed the shit out that tablet but no one questions his leadership https://t.co/0TYuPNqgsO twitter.com/lilcontextcard… Tom Brady smashed the shit out that tablet but no one questions his leadership https://t.co/0TYuPNqgsO twitter.com/lilcontextcard…

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.

IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson https://t.co/1RuWsIWehR

While slamming a tablet, yelling at the New Orleans Saints sidelines, or yelling at referees isn't going to fix the issues that Tom Brady or his Bucs team have against the Saints, it apparently did help some NFL fans get a laugh last night.

